Healthcare 3D Printing Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – 3D Systems, GE EnvisionTEC, EOS

Global healthcare 3D printing market is registering a healthy CAGR of 19.22% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increased demand for specific 3D printing, increasing applications for medical treatment and government investments in 3D printing project.

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Healthcare 3D Printing Market?

3D Systems, Inc

GE

EnvisionTEC, EOS

Integer Holdings Corporation

Materialise

Nanoscribe, Stratasys Ltd

Oxford Performance Materials

Organovo Holdings Inc

Bio 3D

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K

Market Segmentation Covered in the report:-

By Technology

Stereo Lithography

Deposition Modeling

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Sintering

Jetting Technology

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

By Application

Medical Implants

Prosthetics

Wearable Devices

Tissue Engineering

Others

By Materials

Metals & Alloys Steel Titanium Gold Silver



3D printing is a solution to the traditional production method, where items have been built by slicing and forcefully separating raw materials and building items through the use of molds and lies. The 3D printing method is finished at multiple phases. First, it requires the graphical information entry from the desktop, which is often, generated using a computer-aided production (CAM) device, and splits the information to match distinct parts or parts. Segmented / layered graphical information is sent to a 3D printer that uses the necessary raw material mixture for that specific coating.

Market Drivers

Technology developments contributing to improved implementation is driving the growth of the market

Increased demand for specific 3D printing is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing applications for medical treatment is boosting the growth of the market

Government investments in 3D Printing Project is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of exceptional regulatory rules is hampering the growth of the market

Absence of skilled professionals is hindering the growth of the market

Limited availability and high cost of materials is restricting the growth of the market

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, EnvisionTEC and AvaDent Digital Dental Solutions announced a new collaboration operating together, offering a fully digital workflow alternative for digital dentures, printing, and digital design, as well as try-in and ultimate repair. The firms will demonstrate and work together to teach laboratories, dentists and nurses on the advantages of digital dentures, which are considered to be the most challenging dental prosthetics to produce due to complicated fit, bite and esthetic demands.

In December 2017, GE, along with its fully held subsidiary GE Sweden Holdings AB, is expanding its ownership of Arcam Aktiebolag to more than 90% after entering into trade with both Polygon Investment Group and Elliott Management to buy the exceptional stocks of Arcam at SEK 345 per stock. GE would own about 95 percent of Arcam. This acquisition will extend the business to the distinct geographies and grow the industry, which will lead to an increase in business income.

Competitive Landscape and Healthcare 3D Printing Market Share Analysis

Global healthcare 3D printing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare 3D printing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global healthcare 3D printing market are 3D Systems, Inc., GE, EnvisionTEC, EOS, Integer Holdings Corporation, Materialise, Nanoscribe, Stratasys Ltd., Oxford Performance Materials, Organovo Holdings Inc., Bio 3D., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., CELLINK GLOBAL, Formlabs, Groupe Gorgé, Renishaw plc., Proto Labs, SLM Solutions, WORRELL, INC, MobileODT and others.

This Healthcare 3D Printing report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 10+ companies, Regional and geographical countries or 40 analyst hours.

