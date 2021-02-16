Hand Sanitizer Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unilever, Bath & Body Works LLC.

The Hand Sanitizer Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The hand sanitizer market is estimated to register a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period (2021-2025). Factors, such as increasing recommendations for the usage of hand sanitizers from organizations, including WHO, and rising awareness among consumers regarding the significance of hand hygiene for the prevention of transmissible diseases, such as COVID-19, are expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Hand Sanitizer Market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Proctor & Gamble (P&G) Company, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company, 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unilever, Bath & Body Works LLC., GOJO Industries Inc., Best Sanitizers Inc., Deb Group Ltd, Henkel Group and others.

Industry News and Updates:

The major players in the market include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC and Proctor & Gamble (P&G) Company. The majority of the emerging market players are focusing on strategic acquisitions with leaders in mature and sophisticated markets. In the case of emerging market players, expansion of product portfolio enables diversification and provides access to stable cash flow and further growth opportunities. The global clean label ingredient market consists of a considerable number of players. The consumer shift toward hand sanitizers that are formulated using natural substances is resulting in the expansion of product lines by the major companies.

Key Market Trends

Increased Attention toward Hand Hygiene due to Rising Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cases

The global outbreak of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic in March 2020 due to its rapid transmissibility, has majorly impacted consumer behavior and has led consumers to take more preventive measures regarding personal hygiene maintenance, especially hand hygiene.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased rapidly at the beginning of 2020, rising from 9,826 cases on 31st January to 462,684 cases on 26th March 2020. In addition, the increasing number of deaths caused by the virus triggered an alarming response from consumers, with increased attention regarding hand hygiene as a preventive measure from contracting the infection.

North America and Europe have Emerged as the most Prominent Regions

By geography, North America and Europe claimed the highest contribution in the market in 2019, owing to high awareness existing among consumers about hand hygiene.

According to the WHO, some of the markets that are most strongly hit by COVID-19 include the European region, with countries, such as Italy and Spain; the Western Pacific region, with countries, such as China and South Korea; and lastly, the Americas, with the United States and Canada being the majorly impacted countries.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Hand Sanitizer Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

