Global Water Meter Market 2021 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2027

Water utilities have shown keen interest in adopting water meters as these devices have evolved over the years to help consumers and service providers to understand the amount of water consumption. The accuracy of this equipment has simplified billing methods and allowed utilities to analyze water consumption and its wastage. Over the years, several types of water meters have gained a market share in the global market owing to their importance in conserving water, energy, and reducing the expenditure on water bills. Citing these reasons, the research report states that the global water meter market will be worth US$6.1 bn by the end of 2027 as compared to US$4.0 bn in 2018. The market promises to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 and 2027.

The obvious fact about depleting water resources have raised concerns about measures to reduce water consumption and wastage across the globe. Governments are thus taking initiatives for the same through raising awareness and installing water meters to analyze the required amount of water for various purposes, its wastage if any, and methods of preserve it. Several consumers across the globe are also opting for water meters as they help in optimizing the bill, thereby saving energy and resources. The seamless integration of advanced technologies has led to the introduction of smart water meters, which has increased the uptake of these products over the past few years.

Households Boost Residential Segment as they Continue to be Key Users of Water Meters

On the basis of application, the global water meter market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial segments. Of these, the residential segment held the dominant share in the global market in 2018. The report suggests that the residential segment will continue to lead as households will continue to be key users of water meters during the forecast period. The commercial and industrial segments are also estimated to bring in significant revenues as both the segments are expected to install water meters for measuring high volume water flows.

Asia Pacific Remains on Top with Ongoing Infrastructural Changes

In terms of geography, the global water meter market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market throughout 2019 and 2027. The improving infrastructure in the region and a strong presence of several water meter manufacturers are expected to keep Asia Pacific regional market at the forefront.

The research report points out that the important players operating in the global water meter market are

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Azbil Kimmon Co., Ltd.

Badger Meter, Inc.

Elster Group GmbH

Neptune Technology Group Inc.

G. Gioanola S.R.L.

Aichi Tokei Denki Co., Ltd

Apator SA

Arad Group

Fedrel Meter

B Meter

Itron Inc.

Master Meter, Inc.

Maddalena Spa

Kamstrup A/S

Sensus (Xylem Inc.)

ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG

Mueller Systems, LLC.

Plata Meter Co., Ltd

NINGBO WATER METER CO.,LTD.

Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments Co., Ltd.

The competitive landscape in the global water meter market is quite fragmented due to presence of several players. The lack of product differentiation has further intensified the competition. To gain an edge, players are expected to focus on the integration of advanced technologies in their upcoming products, states the exhaustive report.