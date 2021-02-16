Global Pet Care Market | Asia Pacific Region To Be Among The Leading Markets With Expected Revenue Of Nearly USD 25 Billion By 2025.

The report titled “Global Pet Care Market, By Value, By Segment (Pet Food, Pet Healthcare, Pet Accessories, Pet Grooming), By Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle-East & Africa), By Countries (USA, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, UAE, South Africa Etc.), By Sales Channel (Specialized, Hypermarket, Online, Others), (Trends & Forecast), Outlook, 2025” provides a detailed performance analysis of each segment present in the global pet care market. The global pet care industry has grown at a rapid pace in the last couple of years. There have been a lot of changes in consumer’s behavior as nowadays they are more intended to keep a pet in the house. The pets include dogs, cats, birds, fishes, etc. Pet owners are more attracted towards adopting dog and cat as a pet globally and consider them as their family member. Apart from this, people are also attracted to installing fish aquarium at home, office, or at any institution and various kinds of birds. With an increasing awareness related to nutritious pet food, the pet owners are concern more about pet health and have started providing them with the food consisting of healthier ingredients. These ingredients are available in the form of animal derivative, plant derivatives, cereals derivative, etc. Apart from providing better food, the pet owners are also intended in availing better health care facilities, enable them with new aged accessories, and ensure better grooming facilities for the pets. The changes observed in the pet owners are due to the technology and advent in online purchasing.

Globally the pet care market is an amalgamation of pet foods, pet accessories, pet health care, and pet grooming products. The report is segmented in the major region such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Growing adaption of the pet has become a trend in the last couple of years, which have let the pet care market to grow with a CAGR of more than 3%. The market is been highly driven by the dominant North American region which is then followed by Europe. Among these top-performing regions, Asia Pacific has shown promising growth in terms of both adoptions of pets as well as the revenue generated from pet care products. The surge in the adaption of pet care products will let the Asia Pacific region to be among the leading markets with expected revenue of nearly USD 25 Billion by 2025.

From the analysis carried out over the pet care market, the pet foods have found to be at the dominating position. This position is being well assisted by pet owners’ increased attraction towards providing healthy food to their pets. Companies have been very much active in organic and herbal foods that have gained pet owners attention. The pet food products is then followed by pet health care services which has been viewed as a prominent segment in pet service sector, is a combination of healthcare, accessories & grooming products. Growing need to control zoonotic diseases spread and advances in drug development for effective animal health will be a driving reason in the global animal healthcare industry.

Major Companies Present in the market

Nestle SA, Mars Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive, J M Smucker, Blue-Buffalo, Champion Pet Foods, United Pet Group Inc, PLB International, Scott Pet, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Laroy Group, Deuerer GmbH, Heristo AG, Well Pet, Proveedora La Perla S.A. de C.V., NicoluzziRacoes, Raw Gold, Promeal Ltd., Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd., Lider Pet Food, De Haan Pet Food

Considered in this report

• Geography: Global

• Base year: 2019

• Estimated year: 2020

• Forecast year: 2025

Aspects covered in this report

• Global pet care market with its value and forecast along with its segments

• Country-wise pet care market analysis

• Various divers and challenges

• Ongoing trends and developments

• Five force models

• Top profiled companies

• Strategic recommendation

Regions covered in the report

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle-East & Africa

Segment Covered in the report

• Pet foods

• Pet healthcare

• Pet accessories

• Pet grooming

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology

3 Regional Analysis

4 Global Pet Population Analysis

5 Global Pet Care Market Outlook

5.1 Market Size By Value By Segment

5.2 Market Share

5.2.1 By Company

5.2.2 By Region

5.2.3 By Country

5.2.4 By Sales Channel

5.3 Global Pet Food Market Outlook

5.3.1 Market Size By Region

5.3.2 Market Share

5.3.2.1 By Country

5.3.2.2 By Pet Type

5.3.2.3 By Food Type

5.3.2.4 By Ingredients

5.4 Global Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

5.4.1 Market Size By Region

5.4.2 Market Share By Country

5.5 Global Pet Accessories Market Outlook

5.5.1 Market Size By Region

5.5.2 Market Share By Country

5.6 Global Pet Grooming Market Outlook

5.6.1 Market Size By Region

5.6.2 Market Share By Country

6 North America Pet Care Market Outlook

6.1 Market Size by Value

6.2 Market Share

6.2.1 By Country

6.2.2 By Sales Channel

6.3 North America Pet Food Market Outlook

6.3.1 Market Size

6.3.2 Market Share

6.3.2.1 By Food Type

6.3.2.2 By Ingredients

6.3.2.3 By Pet Type

6.4 North America Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

6.5 North America Pet Accessories Market Outlook

6.6 North America Pet Grooming Market Outlook

7 USA Pet Care Market Outlook

7.1 USA Pet Food Market Outlook

7.1.1 Market Size By Value

7.1.2 Market Share

7.1.2.1 By Pet Type

7.2 USA Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

8 Mexico Pet Care Market Outlook

8.1 Mexico Pet Food Market Outlook

8.1.1 Market Size By Value

8.1.2 Market Share

8.1.2.1 By Pet Type

8.1.2.2 By Food Type

8.2 Mexico Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

9 Canada Pet Care Market Outlook

9.1 Canada Pet Food Market Outlook

9.1.1 Market Size By Value

9.1.2 Market Share

9.1.2.1 By Pet Type

9.1.2.2 By Food Type

9.2 Canada Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

10 Rest of North America Pet Care Market Outlook

10.1 Rest of North America Pet Food Market Outlook

10.1.1 Market Size By Value

10.1.2 Market Share

10.1.2.1 By Pet Type

10.1.2.2 By Food Type

10.2 Rest of NA Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

11 South America Pet Care Market Outlook

11.1 Market Size By Value

11.2 Market Share

11.2.1 By Country

11.2.2 By Sales Channel

11.3 South America Pet Food Market Outlook

11.3.1 Market Size

11.3.2 Market Share

11.3.2.1 By Food Type

11.3.2.2 By Ingredients

11.3.2.3 By Pet Type

11.4 South America Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

11.5 South America Pet Accessories Market Outlook

11.6 South America Pet Grooming Market Outlook

12 Brazil Pet Care Market Outlook

12.1 Brazil Pet Food Market Outlook

12.1.1 Market Size By Value

12.1.2 Market Share

12.1.2.1 By Pet Type

12.1.2.2 By Food Type

12.2 Brazil Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

13 Argentina Pet Care Market Outlook

13.1 Argentina Pet Food Market Outlook

13.1.1 Market Size By Value

13.1.2 Market Share

13.1.2.1 By Pet Type

13.1.2.2 By Food Type

13.2 Argentina Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

14 Chile Pet Care Market Outlook

14.1 Chile Pet Food Market Outlook

14.1.1 Market Size By Value

14.1.2 Market Share

14.1.2.1 By Pet Type

14.1.2.2 By Food Type

14.2 Chile Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

15 Rest of South America Pet Care Market Outlook

15.1 Rest of South America Pet Food Market Outlook

15.1.1 Market Size By Value

15.1.2 Market Share

15.1.2.1 By Pet Type

15.1.2.2 By Food Type

15.2 Rest of South America Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

16 Europe Pet Care Market Outlook

16.1 Market Size By Value

16.2 Market Share

16.2.1 By Country

16.2.2 By Sales Channel

16.3 Europe Pet Food Market Outlook

16.3.1 Market Size

6.3.2 Market Share

6.3.2.1 By Food Type

16.3.1.1 By Ingredients

16.3.1.2 By Pet Type

16.4 Europe Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

16.5 Europe Pet Accessories Market Outlook

16.6 Europe Pet Grooming Market Outlook

17 United Kingdom Pet Care Market Outlook

17.1 United Kingdom Pet Food Market Outlook

17.1.1 Market Size By Value

17.1.2 Market Share

17.1.2.1 By Pet Type

17.1.2.2 By Food Type

17.2 United Kingdom Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

18 France Pet Care Market Outlook

18.1 France Pet Food Market Outlook

18.1.1 Market Size By Value

18.1.2 Market Share

18.1.2.1 By Pet Type

18.1.2.2 By Food Type

18.2 France Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

19 Italy Pet Care Market Outlook

19.1 Italy Pet Food Market Outlook

19.1.1 Market Size By Value

19.1.2 Market Share

19.1.2.1 By Pet Type

19.1.2.2 By Food Type

19.2 Italy Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

20 Germany Pet Care Market Outlook

20.1 Germany Pet Food Market Outlook

20.1.1 Market Size By Value

20.1.2 Market Share

20.1.2.1 By Pet Type

20.1.2.2 By Food Type

20.2 Germany Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

21 Rest Of Europe Pet Care Market Outlook

21.1 Rest Of Europe Pet Food Market Outlook

21.1.1 Market Size By Value

21.1.2 Market Share

21.1.2.1 By Pet Type

21.1.2.2 By Food Type

21.2 Rest Of Europe Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

22 Asia Pacific Pet Care Market Outlook

22.1 Market Size By Value

22.2 Market Share

22.2.1 By Country

22.2.2 By Sales Channel

22.3 Asia Pacific Pet Food Market Outlook

22.3.1 Market Size

22.3.2 Market Share

22.3.2.1 By Food Type

22.3.2.2 By Ingredients

22.3.2.3 By Pet Type

22.4 Asia Pacific Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

22.5 Asia Pacific Pet Accessories Market Outlook

22.6 Asia Pacific Pet Grooming Market Outlook

23 China Pet Care Market Outlook

23.1 China Pet Food Market Outlook

23.1.1 Market Size By Value

23.1.2 Market Share

23.1.2.1 By Pet Type

23.1.2.2 By Food Type

23.2 China Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

24 Japan Pet Care Market Outlook

24.1 Japan Pet Food Market Outlook

24.1.1 Market Size By Value

24.1.2 Market Share

24.1.2.1 By Pet Type

24.1.2.2 By Food Type

24.2 Japan Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

25 Australia Pet Care Market Outlook

25.1 Australia Pet Food Market Outlook

25.1.1 Market Size By Value

25.1.2 Market Share

25.1.2.1 By Pet Type

25.1.2.2 By Food Type

25.2 Australia Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

26 India Pet Care Market Outlook

26.1 India Pet Food Market Outlook

26.1.1 Market Size By Value

26.1.2 Market Share

26.1.2.1 By Pet Type

26.1.2.2 By Food Type

26.2 India Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

27 Rest Of Asia Pacific Pet Care Market Outlook

27.1 Rest Of Asia Pacific Pet Food Market Outlook

27.1.1 Market Size By Value

27.1.2 Market Share

27.1.2.1 By Pet Type

27.1.2.2 By Food Type

27.2 Rest Of Asia Pacific Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

28 Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook

28.1 Market Size By Value

28.2 Market Share

28.2.1 By Country

28.2.2 By Sales Channel

28.3 Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook

28.3.1 Market Size

28.3.2 Market Share

28.3.2.1 By Food Type

28.3.2.2 By Ingredients

28.3.2.3 By Pet Type

28.4 Middle East Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

28.5 Middle East Pet Accessories Market Outlook

28.6 Middle East Pet Grooming Market Outlook

29 UAE Pet Care Market Outlook

29.1 UAE Pet Food Market Outlook

29.1.1 Market Size By Value

29.1.2 Market Share

29.1.2.1 By Pet Type

29.1.2.2 By Food Type

29.2 UAE Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

30 Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market Outlook

30.1 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Outlook

30.1.1 Market Size By Value

30.1.2 Market Share

30.1.2.1 By Pet Type

30.1.2.2 By Food Type

30.2 Saudi Arabia Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

31 Rest Of Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook

31.1 Rest Of Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook

31.1.1 Market Size By Value

31.1.2 Market Share

31.1.2.1 By Pet Type

31.1.2.2 By Food Type

31.2 Rest Of Middle East Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

32 Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

32.1 Market Size By Value

32.2 Market Share

32.2.1 By Country

32.2.2 By Sales Channel

32.3 Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

32.3.1 Market Size

32.3.2 Market Share

32.3.2.1 By Food Type

32.3.2.2 By Ingredients

32.3.2.3 By Pet Type

32.4 Africa Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

32.5 Africa Pet Accessories Market Outlook

32.6 Africa Pet Grooming Market Outlook

33 South Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

33.1 South Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

33.1.1 Market Size By Value

33.1.2 Market Share

33.1.2.1 By Pet Type

33.1.2.2 By Food Type

33.2 South Africa Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

34 Rest Of Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

34.1 Rest Of Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

34.1.1 Market Size By Value

34.1.2 Market Share

34.1.2.1 By Pet Type

34.1.2.2 By Food Type

34.2 Rest Of Africa Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

35 Policy & Regulatory Landscape

36 Market Dynamics

36.1 Key Drivers

36.2 Key Challenges

37 Market Trends & Developments

37.1 Smart Pet Products And Apps

37.2 Growing Trends Of Insurance For Pets

37.3 Personalization As The Need Of Time

37.4 Ownership Of Small Pets

37.5 Pet Health Concern Have Surged The Demand For Organic Products

37.6 Gradual transformation from the conventional brick & mortar to online retailing

38 Competitive Landscape

38.1 Porters Five Forces

38.2 Company Profiles

38.2.1 Nestle SA

38.2.2 Mars Incorporated

38.2.3 Colgate-Palmolive

38.2.4 J M Smucker

38.2.5 Blue-Buffalo

38.2.6 Champion Pet Foods

38.2.7 United Pet Group Inc

38.2.8 PLB International

38.2.9 Scott Pet, Inc.

38.2.10 Unicharm Corporation

38.2.11 Laroy Group

38.2.12 Deuerer GmbH

38.2.13 Heristo AG

38.2.14 Well Pet

38.2.15 Proveedora La Perla S.A. de C.V.

38.2.16 NicoluzziRacoes

38.2.17 Raw Gold

38.2.18 Promeal Ltd.

38.2.19 Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd.

38.2.20 Lider Pet Food

38.2.21 De Haan Pet Food

39 Strategic Recommendation

40 Disclaimer

