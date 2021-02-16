Global Pet Care Market | Asia Pacific Region To Be Among The Leading Markets With Expected Revenue Of Nearly USD 25 Billion By 2025.
The report titled “Global Pet Care Market, By Value, By Segment (Pet Food, Pet Healthcare, Pet Accessories, Pet Grooming), By Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle-East & Africa), By Countries (USA, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, UAE, South Africa Etc.), By Sales Channel (Specialized, Hypermarket, Online, Others), (Trends & Forecast), Outlook, 2025” provides a detailed performance analysis of each segment present in the global pet care market. The global pet care industry has grown at a rapid pace in the last couple of years. There have been a lot of changes in consumer’s behavior as nowadays they are more intended to keep a pet in the house. The pets include dogs, cats, birds, fishes, etc. Pet owners are more attracted towards adopting dog and cat as a pet globally and consider them as their family member. Apart from this, people are also attracted to installing fish aquarium at home, office, or at any institution and various kinds of birds. With an increasing awareness related to nutritious pet food, the pet owners are concern more about pet health and have started providing them with the food consisting of healthier ingredients. These ingredients are available in the form of animal derivative, plant derivatives, cereals derivative, etc. Apart from providing better food, the pet owners are also intended in availing better health care facilities, enable them with new aged accessories, and ensure better grooming facilities for the pets. The changes observed in the pet owners are due to the technology and advent in online purchasing.
Globally the pet care market is an amalgamation of pet foods, pet accessories, pet health care, and pet grooming products. The report is segmented in the major region such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Growing adaption of the pet has become a trend in the last couple of years, which have let the pet care market to grow with a CAGR of more than 3%. The market is been highly driven by the dominant North American region which is then followed by Europe. Among these top-performing regions, Asia Pacific has shown promising growth in terms of both adoptions of pets as well as the revenue generated from pet care products. The surge in the adaption of pet care products will let the Asia Pacific region to be among the leading markets with expected revenue of nearly USD 25 Billion by 2025.
From the analysis carried out over the pet care market, the pet foods have found to be at the dominating position. This position is being well assisted by pet owners’ increased attraction towards providing healthy food to their pets. Companies have been very much active in organic and herbal foods that have gained pet owners attention. The pet food products is then followed by pet health care services which has been viewed as a prominent segment in pet service sector, is a combination of healthcare, accessories & grooming products. Growing need to control zoonotic diseases spread and advances in drug development for effective animal health will be a driving reason in the global animal healthcare industry.
Major Companies Present in the market
Nestle SA, Mars Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive, J M Smucker, Blue-Buffalo, Champion Pet Foods, United Pet Group Inc, PLB International, Scott Pet, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Laroy Group, Deuerer GmbH, Heristo AG, Well Pet, Proveedora La Perla S.A. de C.V., NicoluzziRacoes, Raw Gold, Promeal Ltd., Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd., Lider Pet Food, De Haan Pet Food
