Global Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market Rising Trends and Technology Advancement 2026||Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc, Jamieson Laboratories Ltd., NOW Foods, Nature’s Bounty, ALEXZA

Global non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in number of circadian rhythm sleep disorder cases worldwide and increase demand of disease specific treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder drug market are Clinigen Group plc, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc, Jamieson Laboratories Ltd., NOW Foods, Nature’s Bounty, ALEXZA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Purdue Pharma L.P., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Zydus Cadila, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and others.

Market Drivers

Prevalence of sleep disorders cases and vulnerable blind population act as drivers to the market growth

Change in shifts of working associated with night shifts may contribute to positioning the non-24 hour sleep-wake disorder therapeutics market

Advance strategies by government and may research institute to reduce the impact of sleep deprivation on the people’s health is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complications associated with non-24 hour sleep-wake disorder is propelling the market growth

Market Restraints

Preference of non-pharmacological therapies over pharmacological therapies are hindering the market growth

Introduction of alternatives therapy to beat the non-24 hour sleep-wake disorder is restraining the market growth

Limited efficacy rate of available intervention is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Zydus Cadila launched Ramelteon Tablets, a generic version of Rozerem for the treatment of insomnia associated with chronic sleeping disorders. This drug is worked by regulating sleep-wake cycle mechanism in the body. The launch of ramelteon tablets will significantly help patients who have troubling in sleeping throughout the India.

In December 2018, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc received the FDA’s acceptance for supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Hetlioz (tasimelteon), melatonin receptor agonist for the treatment of jet lag disorders. It has been already approved for Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder. If approved, it will be beneficial for those whose sleep pattern interrupted by a jet lag.

Segmentation: Global Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder Drug Market

By Indication

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder

Hypernychthemeral Syndrome

Shift Work Disorder

Jet Lag

Others

By Treatment Type

Therapeutic Devices Light Box Dawn Simulator Desk Lamps

Drugs Benzodiazepines Nonbenzodiazepine Hypnotics Orexin Receptor Antagonists Melatonin Receptor Agonist Others

Others

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Specialty Clinics

Wellness Centers & Spa

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

