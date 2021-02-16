 Global Micro services in Healthcare Market Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2021 to 2027

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “ Global Micro services in Healthcare Market by manufacturers, regions, type and application, forecast to 2028” in his database. This research report focus on complete assessment of market and contains future trend, growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Environmental concerns & regulatory guidelines regarding release of effluents through different industries. Global Micro services in Healthcare Market comprehensive coverage of underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis.

Global Micro services in Healthcare Market, By Component (Platforms, Services (Consulting Services, Integration Services, Training, Support, and Maintenance Services)), Deployment model (Cloud-Based Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), On-Premise Models), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Life Science Organizations, Clinical Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Micro services in Healthcare Market

The Global Micro services in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.01 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 643.66 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 21.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the efficient and high speed project delivery.

Market Definition: Global Micro services in Healthcare Market

Micro services are the form of service-oriented architecture style. Applications are made by collecting different smaller services and putting them all together into one application. These services can be deployed and redeployed independently without affecting the whole application.

Some of the benefits of using micro services are: Portability and Interoperability, accelerated time to market, replacement of the component.

Competitive Analysis: Global Micro services in Healthcare Market

Global microservices in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of microservices in healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Micro services in Healthcare Market

Some of the prominent players in the market includes Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc. , Pivotal Software, Inc., Infosys Limited, IBM , NGINX Inc., Oracle, Syntel, Inc., Cognizant, Datawire, MuleSoft, LLC, Software AG, Nginx Inc.

Market Drivers:

Micro services possess the ability to increase the efficiency and project delivery speed which is the major driving factor.

Ease of use and storage facility are also the advantages in the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Difficulty to shift from traditional monolithic architecture to micro service architecture.

Concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance.

Segmentation: Global Micro services in Healthcare Market

By Component Platforms Services Consulting Services Integration Services Training, Support Maintenance Services

By Deployment Model Cloud-Based Model Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud On-Premise Models

By End-User Healthcare Providers Healthcare Payers Life Science Organizations Clinical Laboratories



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Amazon Web Services, Inc. introduced AWS app mesh.

AWS app mesh is a micro service mesh that allows an easy monitor and communication control across several other micro services applications.

In December 2018, Infosys announced its joint venture with Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Pasona Inc. This enhanced the company’s presence in Japan. It also accelerated its business process transformation.

