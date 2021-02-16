Global Mattress Market | Innerspring Holds Up To A Share Of More Than 50% In The Market.

From the available evidence, it seems certain that the concept of the mattress originated during prehistoric times. By lying on piles of leaves, straw, and animal skins, early humans were able to sleep more comfortably and more soundly than they could have on hard surfaces. As greater numbers of people left a nomadic, hunting existence for a settled, agrarian lifestyle, primitive furnishings, including the bed, began to develop. With the increasing technological advancements and disposable income, currently, an average consumer replaces a mattress every 8 years. The report on Global Mattress Market Outlook, 2020-25, by Bonafide Research is a balanced blend of factual based information, valuable insights, and implementable recommendations for both, the existing companies in the industry as well as the potential new entrants. The overall mattress market was recorded at USD 28.54 Billion in the year 2014 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 7%.

The purchase decision for a good mattress depends on many factors such as price, availability, and the material. This has a huge impact on the type of mattress preferred by buyers. Being the oldest form of mattress, the innerspring mattresses are common across the world, holding up to a share of more than 50% in the market. Willingness to explore newer options is the reason for the growth of the different types of mattresses. Even though the market seems to be opportunistic, the challenges of less spacious houses and a high dominance of the unorganized market in the developing countries hamper the growth.

The hotel industry is consistently growing, with over 700,000 hotels around the world, recovering well from the 2008 recession. In 2019, the global hotel industry was worth USD 570 billion. This incline in the hotel industry has a great influence on the mattress market. Commercial grade mattresses are designed for the extra abuse that hotels and resorts get. They have higher coil counts and reinforcements that are only found in commercial grade designs. Highly dominated by offline retailers, the online mattress market is at comparatively a preliminary stage. As the millennial customer are more attracted towards the online shopping methods, that provides added discount and free trials, the online mattress retails is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 20%, by the forecasted period.

Major Companies Present in the market

Tempur-Pedic International Inc, Serta Inc, Derucci, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Hilding Anders, Recticel, Spring Air Company, MLILY, Select Comfort, Ruf-Betten, Kingsdown Inc., Corsicana, Southerland Bedding Co., Sleemon, Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Pikolin, Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Airland, Therapedic, Mengshen, Leggett & Platt, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Sealy Corporation, King Koil, Ashley, Sleep Number, Southerland Inc., Lianle, Breckle, Englander Mattress, Puffy Mattress, Comfur Mattresses

CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

• Geography: World Wide

• Base year: 2018-19

• Historical year: 2013-14

• Forecasted year: 2024-25

REGIONS COVERED:

• North America (USA, Canada, Mexico & Rest of North America)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia & Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia & Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa & Rest Of Middle East & Africa)

ASPECTS COVERED IN THE REPORT

• Market Size By Value for the period (2014-2019)

• Market Size By Value for the period (2020-2025)

• Market Size By Value for Innerspring Mattress (2014-2025)

• Market Size By Value for Latex Mattress (2014-2025)

• Market Size By Value for Memory Foam Mattress (2014-2025)

• Market Size By Value for Other types of Mattress (2014-2025)

• Market Share by Application (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by Mattress Type (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by Mattress Size (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by Region (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by Country (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by End User (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by Sales Channel (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by Company (2019)

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Market Structure

4 Global Mattress Market Outlook

4.1 Market Size

4.1.1 By Value

4.1.2 By Volume

4.2 Market Share

4.2.1 By Mattress Type

4.2.2 By Mattress Size

4.2.3 By Region

4.2.4 By Country

4.2.5 By Sales Channel

4.2.6 By End User

4.2.7 By Company

4.3 Global Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook

4.4 Global Latex Mattress Market Outlook

4.5 Global Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook

4.6 Global Other (Water, Air, Hybrid, etc) Mattress Market Outlook

5 North America Mattress Market Outlook

5.1 Market Size

5.1.1 By Value

5.1.2 By Volume

5.2 Market Share

5.2.1 By Mattress Type

5.2.2 By Mattress Size

5.2.3 By Country

5.2.4 By Sales Channel

5.2.5 By End User

5.3 North America Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook

5.4 North America Latex Mattress Market Outlook

5.5 North America Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook

5.6 North America Other (Water, Air, Hybrid, etc) Mattress Market Outlook

5.7 US Mattress Market Outlook

5.7.1 Market Size by Value

5.7.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

5.8 Canada Mattress Market Outlook

5.8.1 Market Size by Value

5.8.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

5.9 Mexico Mattress Market Outlook

5.9.1 Market Size by Value

5.9.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

5.10 Rest of North America Mattress Market Outlook

5.10.1 Market Size by Value

5.10.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

6 Europe Mattress Market Outlook

6.1 Market Size

6.1.1 By Value

6.1.2 By Volume

6.2 Market Share

6.2.1 By Mattress Type

6.2.2 By Mattress Size

6.2.3 By Country

6.2.4 By Sales Channel

6.2.5 By End User

6.3 Europe Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook

6.4 Europe Latex Mattress Market Outlook

6.5 Europe Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook

6.6 Europe Other (Water, Air, Hybrid, etc) Mattress Market Outlook

6.7 UK Mattress Market Outlook

6.7.1 Market Size by Value

6.7.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

6.8 Germany Mattress Market Outlook

6.8.1 Market Size by Value

6.8.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

6.9 France Mattress Market Outlook

6.9.1 Market Size by Value

6.9.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

6.10 Spain Mattress Market Outlook

6.10.1 Market Size by Value

6.10.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

6.11 5.7 Italy Mattress Market Outlook

6.11.1 Market Size by Value

6.11.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

6.12 Russia Mattress Market Outlook

6.12.1 Market Size by Value

6.12.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

6.13 Rest of Europe Mattress Market Outlook

6.13.1 Market Size by Value

6.13.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

7 Asia Pacific Mattress Market Outlook

7.1 Market Size

7.1.1 By Value

7.1.2 By Volume

7.2 Market Share

7.2.1 By Mattress Type

7.2.2 By Mattress Size

7.2.3 By Country

7.2.4 By Sales Channel

7.2.5 By End User

7.3 Asia Pacific Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook

7.4 Asia Pacific Latex Mattress Market Outlook

7.5 Asia Pacific Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook

7.6 Asia Pacific Other (Water, Air, Hybrid, etc) Mattress Market Outlook

7.7 China Mattress Market Outlook

7.7.1 Market Size by Value

7.7.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

7.8 Japan Mattress Market Outlook

7.8.1 Market Size by Value

7.8.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

7.9 India Mattress Market Outlook

7.9.1 Market Size by Value

7.9.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

7.10 Australia Mattress Market Outlook

7.10.1 Market Size by Value

7.10.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

7.11 Rest of Asia Pacific Mattress Market Outlook

7.11.1 Market Size by Value

7.11.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

8 Latin America Mattress Market Outlook

8.1 Market Size

8.1.1 By Value

8.1.2 By Volume

8.2 Market Share

8.2.1 By Mattress Type

8.2.2 By Mattress Size

8.2.3 By Country

8.2.4 By Sales Channel

8.2.5 By End User

8.3 Latin America Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook

8.4 Latin America Latex Mattress Market Outlook

8.5 Latin America Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook

8.6 Latin America Other (Water, Air, Hybrid, etc) Mattress Market Outlook

8.7 Brazil Mattress Market Outlook

8.7.1 Market Size by Value

8.7.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

8.8 Argentina Mattress Market Outlook

8.8.1 Market Size by Value

8.8.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

8.9 Columbia Mattress Market Outlook

8.9.1 Market Size by Value

8.9.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

8.10 Rest of Latin America Mattress Market Outlook

8.10.1 Market Size by Value

8.10.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

9 Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Outlook

9.1 Market Size

9.1.1 By Value

9.1.2 By Volume

9.2 Market Share

9.2.1 By Mattress Type

9.2.2 By Mattress Size

9.2.3 By Country

9.2.4 By Sales Channel

9.2.5 By End User

9.3 Middle East & Africa Innerspring Mattress Market Outlook

9.4 Middle East & Africa Latex Mattress Market Outlook

9.5 Middle East & Africa Memory Foam Mattress Market Outlook

9.6 Middle East & Africa Other (Water, Air, Hybrid, etc) Mattress Market Outlook

9.7 UAE Mattress Market Outlook

9.7.1 Market Size by Value

9.7.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

9.8 Saudi Arabia Mattress Market Outlook

9.8.1 Market Size by Value

9.8.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

9.9 Qatar Mattress Market Outlook

9.9.1 Market Size by Value

9.9.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

9.10 South Africa Mattress Market Outlook

9.10.1 Market Size by Value

9.10.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

9.11 Rest of Middle East & Africa Mattress Market Outlook

9.11.1 Market Size by Value

9.11.2 Market Share by Mattress Type

10 Raw Materials & Manufacturing Process

10.1 History

10.2 Design

10.3 Raw Materials

10.4 Manufacturing Process

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Key Drivers

11.2 Key Challenges

12 Market Trends and Developments

12.1 Customized Mattress

12.2 Hybrid Mattress

12.3 Willingness to Explore Variety

12.4 Online Retailers

12.5 Emergence of Millennial Customers

13 Company Profile

13.1 Casper Sleep, Inc.

13.2 Coirfoam India Private Limited

13.3 Corsicana Bedding

13.4 Duroflex Private Limited

13.5 Innocor Inc.

13.6 Kingsdown

13.7 Kurlon Enterprise Limited

13.8 Leggett and Platt,Inc.

13.9 Peps Industries Private Limited

13.10 Serta Simmons Bedding

13.11 Sheela Foam Limited

13.12 SilentNight Group

13.13 Sleep Number Corporation

13.14 Spring Air International LLC

13.15 Tempur Sealy International

14 Strategic Recommendations

14.1 Pillow Top Mattress

14.2 Used Mattress Buy Back

14.3 Infusion Experiment

15. Disclaimer

