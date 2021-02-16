Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2021 to 2027

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ by manufacturers, regions, type and application, forecast to 2028” in his database. This research report focus on complete assessment of market and contains future trend, growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Environmental concerns & regulatory guidelines regarding release of effluents through different industries. Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ comprehensive coverage of underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis.

Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market By Product (Consumables, Systems), Valence (Bivalent, Quadrivalent, Nonavalent), Indication (Cervical Cancer, Anal Cancer, Vaginal Cancer, Penile Cancer, Vulvar Cancer, Oropharyngeal Cancer, Genital Warts), Distribution Channel (Wholesalers, Physician Distributors, Government Entities, Public and Private Alliances), End User (Hospitals, Physicians’ Office Laboratories, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market

Global human papilloma virus testing market is expected register a substantial CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in cancers due to human papillomavirus, growing awareness among people and increase in the rate of occurrence of HPV infections.

Key Market Competitors: Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human papilloma virus testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies Inc, BD, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott, Hologic Inc, Cepheid, Seegene Inc, Takara Bio Inc. DAAN Gene Co., Ltd. Of Sun Yat-sen University, Promega Corporation, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Enzo Biochem Inc, Norgen Biotek Corp., Diagcor Bioscience Incorporation Limited, Hybribio Limited, ZYTOVISION GmbH, MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO., LTD, Fujirebio US, Inc. and others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market ​​​​​​​

Global human papilloma virus testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global human papilloma virus testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a kind of virus which is common in reproductive track among women and men. The virus is also responsible for the cervical cancer, which stands at fourth number among women. The infection transmits during the interval of intercourse and common in those who are sexually active. The testing of the virus through various methods/devices available in market at several centers such as hospitals and laboratories, defined as papilloma virus testing market.

Market Drivers

Increase in cancers due to human papillomavirus

Growing awareness among people about cervical cancer

Favorable government policies in healthcare

Increase in the rate of occurrence of HPV infections

Market Restraints

Devices are limited to women as men undergoing HPV testing have risk of infection with genital warts

Unwillingness among the people for HPV diagnosis test

Risk of life failure in case of over diagnosis of HPV testing

Segmentation: Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

By Product

Consumables

Systems

By Valence

Bivalent

Quadrivalent

Nonavalent

By Indication

Cervical Cancer

Anal Cancer

Vaginal Cancer

Penile Cancer

Vulvar Cancer

Oropharyngeal Cancer

Genital Warts

By Distribution Channel

Wholesalers

Physician Distributors

Government Entities

Public and Private Alliances

By End User

Hospitals

Physicians’ Office Laboratories

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, GlaxoSmithKline plc had been approved for the Cervarix in China. GlaxoSmithKline became the first organization which received the license of selling vaccine for human papillomavirus in China. The launch aimed to give preventive vaccine against cervical cancer for girls between the age group of 9-25 years.

In December 2015, Merck & Co., Inc. announced that FDA of U.S. had given approval for the use of vaccine, Gardasil 9, for an extended age among men for the human papillomavirus. Through Gardasil 9, Merck would provide the vaccine to men falling under the age range of 16-25 years for prevention of anal and penile cancers.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global human papilloma virus testing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

