Global High Blood Pressure Treatment Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2026||Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Global high blood pressure treatment market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The increased market growth can be identified by increasing number of hypertension patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global high blood pressure treatment market are: AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, United Therapeutics Corporation, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bausch Health and Eli Lilly and Company among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June, 2017, Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion. This acquisition completed by Johnson & Johnson’s subsidiary. By this acquisition the company has enhanced their business presence and the company will also transform the lives through finding a better way to prevent and to cure such diseases

In February, 2016, AstraZeneca entered into licensing agreement with China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS) hypertension medicine and the commercialization rights in China for calcium channel blocker, Plendil (felodipine), used in the treatment of hypertension or high blood pressure. With this agreement the company has increased their business in China

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of blood pressure patients is driving the market growth

Rising geriatric population will also propel the growth of the market in the forecast period

Growing awareness about the hypertension boost the market growth for a long run

Rising initiatives by government and private organizations is fueling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Side effects of drugs will restrain the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory procedure for drug approval is also hindering the market in the forecast period

High cost of medicine and other health care services may restraint the market growth

Segmentation: Global High Blood Pressure Treatment Market

By Type

Systemic hypertension drugs

Pulmonary hypertension drugs

By Drug Type

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitor

Diuretic

Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

