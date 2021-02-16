Global Hand Sanitizer Market To Grow By USD 8.09 Billion Through 2020-2025: Bonafide Research

The report entitled “Global Hand Sanitizer market by segment (Alcohol & Non-alcohol), by Product (Gel, liquid, foam, spray, others-hand sanitizing wipes), by company (Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, etc.), by Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa), by country (USA, China, Japan, Germany, UK, France, India, etc.), by Sales channel (Pharmacy stores, departmental stores, online stores), market outlook, 2025. .” Gives a synoptic analysis of the hand sanitizer market of the world. In today’s world, the outbreak of many diseases has disturbed the human lives around the world. From influenza, H1NI Swine Flu to the recent one COVID 19 Corona Virus, these diseases have put many lives in danger. To prevent people to get contaminated by such pandemic, global organizations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO), UNESCO, etc. are focusing on maintenance of hygiene around the world. They are encouraging people to be aware of hand hygiene as they are the primary source of microbe transmission. On the other side, many companies have come up with new products such as liquid hand wash and hand sanitizers which can serve the purpose. Hand sanitizers were initially developed for those who cannot afford the frequent hand washing activity but with the swaying time, they accounted for a large number of users from the domestic households to the professional places such as hospitals, clinics, and other medical centers.

To avail the sample report for free: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/200419961

The hand sanitizers are segmented into the types of alcohol-based and non-alcohol based. While the alcohol-based are having the most demand in the market, the non-alcohol ones are still lacking the demand. This is because they do not claim their efficiency as compared with the alcohol-based hand sanitizers. The hand sanitizers are available in different product forms such as gel, liquid, foam, and spray hand sanitizers. Apart from these, other hand sanitizer products include hand sanitizing wipes and tissues. The gel hand sanitizers have the highest demand among the regions such as North America and Europe while the liquid hand sanitizers are vastly demanded among the regions of Asia pacific. South America and Middle East & Africa still lack behind the hand sanitizer market as people here are less conscious about products and brands but the encouragement by the government and global organizations is expected to bring awareness in these regions making the market fruitful in the future. The prominent countries accounting the highest market share in the hand sanitizer markets are the United States, China, Japan, Germany and many more.

The Global Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to achieve a market value of US $ 8.09 billion at the end of the year 2025. The market is expected to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 2% in the next five years. The hand sanitizer market has an organized sales channel that consists of pharmacy stores, departmental stores, and online stores.

Major Companies Present in the market

The prominent companies of the hand sanitizer market are Reckitt Benckiser, Procter & Gamble, The Himalaya Drug Company, GOJO Industries, Henkel AG and several international players.

Covered in this report:

Global Hand sanitizer market outlook

Global Gel Hand sanitizer market outlook

Global Liquid Hand sanitizer market outlook

Global Foam Hand sanitizer market outlook

Global Spray Hand sanitizer market outlook

North America Hand sanitizer market outlook

Europe Hand sanitizer market outlook

Asia Pacific Hand sanitizer market outlook

South America Hand sanitizer market outlook

Middle East & Africa Hand sanitizer market outlook

Market Trends and Developments

Company profiles of leading market players

To Access Complete Report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/200419961

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Executive Summary

2. Demographics & Healthcare Spending

3. Global Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value (Alcohol, Non-Alcohol)

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Region

3.2.3. By Country

3.2.4. By Product type

3.2.5. By Sales Channel

3.3. Global Gel Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size By Value By region

3.3.2. Market Share By Country

3.4. Global Liquid Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value By region

3.4.2. Market Share By Country

3.5. Global Foam Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.5.1. Market Size By Value By region

3.5.2. Market Share By Country

3.6. Global Spray Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

3.6.1. Market Size By Value By region

3.6.2. Market Share By Country

4. North America Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value (Alcohol, Non-Alcohol)

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Country

4.2.2. By Product

4.3. USA Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market size By Product

4.3.2. Market Share By Type

4.4. Canada Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.4.1. Market size By Product

4.4.2. Market Share By Type

4.5. Mexico Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.5.1. Market size By Product

4.5.2. Market Share By Type

4.6. Rest of North America Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

4.6.1. Market size By Product

4.6.2. Market Share By Type

5. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Country

5.2.2. By Product

5.3. Germany Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market size By Product

5.3.2. Market Share By Type

5.4. United Kingdom Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market size By Product

5.4.2. Market Share By Type

5.5. France Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market size By Product

5.5.2. Market Share By Type

5.6. Italy Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

5.6.1. Market size By Product

5.6.2. Market Share By Type

5.7. Spain Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

5.7.1. Market size By Product

5.7.2. Market Share By Type

5.8. Rest of Europe Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

5.8.1. Market size By Product

5.8.2. Market Share By Type

6. Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Country

6.2.2. By Product

6.3. China Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market size By Product

6.3.2. Market Share By Type

6.4. India Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market size By Product

6.4.2. Market Share By Type

6.5. Japan Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

6.5.1. Market size By Product

6.5.2. Market Share By Type

6.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

6.6.1. Market size By Product

6.6.2. Market Share By Type

7. Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Country

7.2.2. By Product

7.3. Brazil Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market size By Product

7.3.2. Market Share By Type

7.4. Argentina Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

7.4.1. Market size By Product

7.4.2. Market Share By Type

7.5. Chile Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

7.5.1. Market size By Product

7.5.2. Market Share By Type

7.6. Rest of South America Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

7.6.1. Market size By Product

7.6.2. Market Share By Type

8. Middle East Africa Hand Sanitizer Market outlook

8.1. Market Size By Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Country

8.2.2. By Product

8.3. UAE Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market size By Product

8.3.2. Market Share By Type

8.4. South Africa Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

8.4.1. Market size By Product

8.4.2. Market Share By Type

8.5. Rest of Middle East Africa Hand Sanitizer Market Outlook

8.5.1. Market size By Product

8.5.2. Market Share By Type

9. Raw Materials and Manufacturing Process

10. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges

11. Market Trends and Developments

11.1. Increasing trends of using natural derivatives in Hand sanitizers

11.2. Growth in Global E Commerce Sales

11.3. Increasing trends of Cosmetic Hand Sanitizers

11.4. Growth of demand for Touchless Hand sanitizer dispensers

11.5. Increase in demand due to international pandemic Covid 19 Corona virus

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1. 3M Company

12.1.2. Best Sanitizers, Inc.

12.1.3. Caldrea, Inc.

12.1.4. Chattem, Inc.

12.1.5. Cleanwell LLC

12.1.6. Cleenol Group Limited

12.1.7. Elyptol, Inc.

12.1.8. EO Products

12.1.9. GOJO Industries, Inc.

12.1.10. Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

12.1.11. Hello Bello

12.1.12. Jao Brands

12.1.13. Kutol Products Company, Inc.

12.1.14. Procter & Gamble

12.1.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

12.1.16. The Clorox Company

12.1.17. The Honest Company

12.1.18. The Himalaya Drug Company

12.1.19. Unilever

12.1.20. Vi-Jon Laboratories

13. Disclaimer

Contact Us:

Bonafide Research

Steven Thomas, AM – Content Marketing

sales@bonafideresearch.com

Americas: +1 201 793 8545(NA)

Europe: +44 20 86385593

APAC: +91 7878231309

https://www.bonafideresearch.com/

About us: Bonafide Research is one of the fastest growing market research and consulting company. We are expert in syndicated research reports & custom research solutions across the domains. We have been closely working with fortune 500 clients by helping them in tracking the constantly changing market scenario. Bonafide has continuously made efforts to evolve and enhance the report quality with each passing day. In house, we have published 3500+ high quality research reports with major focus on Indian market. Our client base consists of BCG, Ernst & Young, PwC, McKinsey & Company, Inflexion, Nestle, Unilever, Crompton Greaves, SRF, CPF, Aramax.