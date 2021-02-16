Global Fitness Equipment Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR Of Above 7% Till The Year 2025.

The report titled “Global Fitness Equipment Market, By Value, By Segment (Cardiovascular Equipment, Strength Equipment), By Equipment Type (Treadmill, Stationary Bike, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Dumbbells, Weight Plates, Hydraulic Machines, Resistance Band & Tubes), By Company (Icon Health & Fitness INC, Johnson Health Tech Company LTD, Technogym S.P.A, Amer Sports, Etc.), By End User (Commercial & Residential), (Trends & Forecast), Outlook, 2025” provides the detailed analysis of fitness historical and forecasted performance of fitness equipment globally. The fitness industry has been at a booming stage so as the growth in the fitness equipment industry. Growing attraction towards fitness habits has allowed peoples to carry out fitness routine flexibly at home or by going to gyms. With the market getting dynamic day by day, the fitness equipment manufacturing companies are enhancing their operations with a range of innovative fitness equipment lines in order to attract consumers. The line of fitness equipment is majorly bifurcated into two main segments such as cardiovascular fitness equipment & strength fitness equipment. Extending the facilities towards home fitness equipment and the increased usability towards specialized training forms such as CrossFit, free weights, resistance training has been posed a major driver to the growth.

Globally health and fitness clubs are considered to be the major contributor in fitness equipment revenue generation. Also, the number of club counts is found to be in the highest in regions like North America & Europe. Along with this, both the region also has the highest concentration of fitness equipment companies and has been generating a major portion of the revenue from the overall market. Some of the major fitness equipment manufacturing companies present in these regions are Icon health & fitness INC, Life fitness, Johnson Health Tech co ltd., Nautilus inc, etc. Apart from this, the fastest growth observed from the overall market was from the Asia-Pacific region which is just after North-America & Europe. The market from the Asia-Pacific region grew with a CAGR of over 7% until the year 2019. This growth has been majorly contributed by major economies like China, Japan, Australia, and India. Also for the forecasted period, the growth is expected to be even faster. From the overall market, revenue from the cardiovascular equipment was found to be dominating as over the years its usability has expanded to the home segment from just being traditional gym equipment. Introduction of the equipment like elliptical trainers, rowing machines, stair steppers has generated wide options in place of traditional stationary bikes and treadmills. On the other hand, resistance training, free weight training, cross-fit training, etc. have evolved the way of strength training. Also, the flexible and non-weighted equipment like hydraulic equipment and resistance band has enhanced consumer’s workout experience. With the inclusion of a more new line of equipment the strength equipment segment of the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of above 7% till the year 2025.

Major Companies Present in the market

Icon Health & Fitness Inc, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd, Technogym S.P.A, Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus INC, Core Health & Fitness LLC, Precor Incorporated, Cybex International INC, Life Fitness, True Fitness INC, Tuffstuff Fitness International INC, Iron Grip Barbell Company, Hoist Fitness Systems, Torque Fitness, Tuntari New Fitness B.V, Exigo, Body Solid Europe, Impulse Fitness, Shuhua Sports Co Ltd, Rough Fitness, Sports Art Fitness, Stingray International LTD, BFT Fitness, Acme Fitness, Vivo Fitness, Dubai Sports LLC

Considered in the report

• Geography: Global

• Base year: 2019

• Historical year: 2014

• Estimated year: 2020

• Forecasted year: 2025

Aspects covered in the report

• Global fitness equipment market outlook

• North-America fitness equipment market outlook

• Europe fitness equipment market outlook

• Asia-Pacific fitness equipment market outlook

• Latin-America fitness equipment market outlook

• Middle-East & Africa fitness equipment market outlook

• Global cardiovascular fitness equipment market outlook

• Global strength fitness equipment market outlook

• Policy & regulations

• Porters five force model

• Company profile of top players

• Strategic recommendation

Segments covered in the market

• Cardiovascular fitness equipment

• Treadmill

• Stationary bike

• Elliptical trainer

• Rowing machine

• Cross Country ski

• Stair stepper

• Strength fitness equipment

• Dumbbells

• Weight plates

• Hydraulic equipment

• Resistance band & tubes

Regions covered in the market

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle-East & Africa

Table of contents

1. Executive Summery

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.1.1. Overall Market

3.1.2. North America Fitness Equipment Market

3.1.3. Europe Fitness Equipment Market

3.1.4. Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment Market

3.1.5. Latin-America Fitness Equipment Market

3.1.6. Middle-East & Africa Fitness Equipment Market

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Region

3.2.3. By Country

3.2.4. By End User

3.3. Global Cardiovascular Equipment Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.2. Market Share

3.3.2.1. By Region

3.3.2.2. By Type

3.4. Global Srength Equipment Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.2. Market Share

3.4.2.1. By Region

3.4.2.2. By Type

4. North America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. Cardiovascular Equipment Market

4.1.3. Strength Equipment Market

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Country

4.2.2. By End User

4.2.3. By Cardiovascular Equipment Type

4.2.4. By Strength Equipment Type

4.3. USA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size By Value

4.3.2. Market Share

4.3.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

4.3.2.2. By Strength Equipment

4.4. Mexico Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.4.1. Market Size By Value

4.4.2. Market Share

4.4.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

4.4.2.2. By Strength Equipment

4.5. Canada Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.5.1. Market Size By Value

4.5.2. Market Share

4.5.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

4.5.2.2. By Strength Equipment

4.6. Rest Of North America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.6.1. Market Size By Value

4.6.2. Market Share

4.6.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

4.6.2.2. By Strength Equipment

5. Europe Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.1.1. Overall Market

5.1.2. Cardiovascular Equipment Market

5.1.3. Strength Equipment Market

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Country

5.2.2. By End User

5.2.3. By Cardiovascular Equipment Type

5.2.4. By Strength Equipment Type

5.3. United Kingdom Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.3.1. Market Size By Value

5.3.2. Market Share

5.3.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

5.3.2.2. By Strength Equipment

5.4. Germany Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.4.1. Market Size By Value

5.4.2. Market Share

5.4.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

5.4.2.2. By Strength Equipment

5.5. France Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.5.1. Market Size By Value

5.5.2. Market Share

5.5.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

5.5.2.2. By Strength Equipment

5.6. Italy Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.6.1. Market Size By Value

5.6.2. Market Share

5.6.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

5.6.2.2. By Strength Equipment

5.7. Spain Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.7.1. Market Size By Value

5.7.2. Market Share

5.7.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

5.7.2.2. By Strength Equipment

5.8. Rest Of Europe Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.8.1. Market Size By Value

5.8.2. Market Share

5.8.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

5.8.2.2. By Strength Equipment

6. Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.1.1. Overall Market

6.1.2. Cardiovascular Equipment Market

6.1.3. Strength Equipment Market

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Country

6.2.2. By End User

6.2.3. By Cardiovascular Equipment Type

6.2.4. By Strength Equipment Type

6.3. China Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size By Value

6.3.2. Market Share

6.3.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

6.3.2.2. By Strength Equipment

6.4. Japan Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size By Value

6.4.2. Market Share

6.4.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

6.4.2.2. By Strength Equipment

6.5. Australia Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.5.1. Market Size By Value

6.5.2. Market Share

6.5.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

6.5.2.2. By Strength Equipment

6.6. India Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.6.1. Market Size By Value

6.6.2. Market Share

6.6.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

6.6.2.2. By Strength Equipment

6.7. Rest Of Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.7.1. Market Size By Value

6.7.2. Market Share

6.7.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

6.7.2.2. By Strength Equipment

7. Latin-America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.1.1. Overall Market

7.1.2. Cardiovascular Equipment Market

7.1.3. Strength Equipment Market

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Country

7.2.2. By End User

7.2.3. By Cardiovascular Equipment Type

7.2.4. By Strength Equipment Type

7.3. Brazil Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size By Value

7.3.2. Market Share

7.3.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

7.3.2.2. By Strength Equipment

7.4. Argentina Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

7.4.1. Market Size By Value

7.4.2. Market Share

7.4.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

7.4.2.2. By Strength Equipment

7.5. Chile Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

7.5.1. Market Size By Value

7.5.2. Market Share

7.5.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

7.5.2.2. By Strength Equipment

7.6. Rest Of Latin-America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

7.6.1. Market Size By Value

7.6.2. Market Share

7.6.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

7.6.2.2. By Strength Equipment

8. Middle-East & Africa Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.1.1. Overall Market

8.1.2. Cardiovascular Equipment Market

8.1.3. Strength Equipment Market

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Country

8.2.2. By End User

8.2.3. By Cardiovascular Equipment Type

8.2.4. By Strength Equipment Type

8.3. Egypt Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market Size By Value

8.3.2. Market Share

8.3.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

8.3.2.2. By Strength Equipment

8.4. Saudi Arabia Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.4.1. Market Size By Value

8.4.2. Market Share

8.4.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

8.4.2.2. By Strength Equipment

8.5. South Africa Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.5.1. Market Size By Value

8.5.2. Market Share

8.5.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

8.5.2.2. By Strength Equipment

8.6. UAE Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.6.1. Market Size By Value

8.6.2. Market Share

8.6.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

8.6.2.2. By Strength Equipment

8.7. Rest Of Middle-East & Africa Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.7.1. Market Size By Value

8.7.2. Market Share

8.7.2.1. By Cardiovascular Equipment

8.7.2.2. By Strength Equipment

9. Policy & Regulatory

10. Global Fitness Equipment Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges

11. Market Trends & Development

11.1. Technological development in fitness industry

11.2. Online coaching transforming the fitness industry

11.3. Launching of online fitness market place

11.4. Adapting functional training as growing fitness trend

11.5. At home workout is a new trend to follow

11.6. Virtual reality the future of fitness industry

11.7. Including mindful workout in daily routine

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Porters Five Force Model

12.2. Company Profile

12.2.1. Icon Health & Fitness Inc

12.2.2. Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd

12.2.3. Technogym S.P.A

12.2.4. Amer Sports Corporation

12.2.5. Nautilus INC

12.2.6. Core Health & Fitness LLC

12.2.7. Precor Incorporated

12.2.8. Cybex International INC

12.2.9. Life Fitness

12.2.10. True Fitness INC

12.2.11. Tuffstuff Fitness International INC

12.2.12. Iron Grip Barbell Company

12.2.13. Hoist Fitness Systems

12.2.14. Torque Fitness

12.2.15. Tuntari New Fitness B.V

12.2.16. Exigo

12.2.17. Body Solid Europe

12.2.18. Impulse Fitness

12.2.19. Shuhua Sports Co Ltd

12.2.20. Rough Fitness

12.2.21. Sports Art Fitness

12.2.22. Stingray International LTD

12.2.23. BFT Fitness

12.2.24. Acme Fitness

12.2.25. Vivo Fitness

12.2.26. Dubai Sports LLC

13. Strategic Landscape

14. Disclaimer

