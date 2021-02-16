Global Fingerprint Sensor Market By Application (Smartphone, Smartcard, PC & Tablet): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) | Now Available at Researchmoz.us

Fingerprint sensor is an electronic device which scans and records a digital print of a person’s finger. The recorded image, called Live Scan, is digitally processed to create a biometric template. Later on, the biometric template is stored for identification of the person whose fingerprint had been taken. Fingerprint scanners are used as security systems of biometrics. Fingerprint scanners were formerly limited to companies, forensic labs and security forces, but with the changing world of technologies, these scanners have covered a vast application area such as smart phones, smart cards, computers, etc. Today, these scanners are widely used in smartphones. A fingerprint sensor has various advantages over the traditional methods of identification. These sensors provide a higher level of security to the devices, offices or wherever these are being used.

In terms of applications, the global fingerprint sensor market experienced a high growth in smartphone market in the recent years. And it is expected that in the coming years, fingerprint sensors would experience a high penetration rate in smart card and IoT markets as well.

Regionally, North America is the largest shareholder of global fingerprint sensor market, supported by increasing technological innovations and rising terrorist activities. However, Europe is likely to experience a strong growth due to increasing penetration of smart phones in this region.

The global fingerprint sensor market is expected to grow in future due to increasing shipments of smartphones, increasing disposable income, growing market of smart homes, rapid urbanization, rising IoT market, growing demand in mobile payment transactions and mounting shipments of smart cards. Key trends of this market include decreasing ASP of fingerprint sensors and smartphones and emerging fingerprint sensing technologies. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including threat from iris recognition market.

The report “Global Fingerprint Sensor Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the North America and Europe region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEX ASA and Next Biometrics ASA.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Fingerprint Sensor

1.2 Types of Fingerprint Sensor

1.3 Applications of Fingerprint Sensor

1.4 Advantages of Fingerprint Sensor

2. Global Fingerprint Sensor Market

2.1 Fingerprint Sensor Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Fingerprint Sensor Market Forecast by Shipments

2.3 Fingerprint Sensor Market by Application

2.3.1 Global Smartphone Fingerprint Sensor Market Value Forecast

2.3.2 Global Smart Card Fingerprint Sensor Market Value Forecast

2.3.3 Global PC and Tablet Fingerprint Sensor Market Value Forecast

2.3.4 Global IoT Fingerprint Sensor Market Value Forecast

2.4 Fingerprint Sensor Shipments by Application

2.4.1 Global Smartphone Fingerprint Sensor Market Shipment Forecast

2.4.2 Global Smart Card Fingerprint Sensor Market Shipment Forecast

2.4.3 Global PC and Tablet Fingerprint Sensor Market Shipment Forecast

2.4.4 Global IoT Fingerprint Sensor Market Shipment Forecast

2.5 Fingerprint Sensor Market by Region

3. Regional Market

3.1 North America Fingerprint Sensor Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe Fingerprint Sensor Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Shipments of Smartphones

4.1.2 Growing Market of Smart Homes

4.1.3 Increasing Disposable Income

4.1.4 Growing Urbanization

4.1.5 Rising IoT Market

4.1.6 Rising Demand of Mobile Payment Transactions

4.1.7 Mounting Shipments of Smart Cards

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Decreasing ASP of Fingerprint Sensors

4.2.2 Decreasing ASP of Smartphones

4.2.3 Emerging Fingerprint Sensing Technologies

4.3 Challenge

4.3.1 Threat from Iris Recognition Market

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 Global Smartphone Fingerprint Sensor Market Share by Company

5.1.4 Global Smartphone Fingerprint Sensor Market- Key Companies (Ex. Apple)

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Synaptics Incorporated

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Fingerprint Cards AB

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Next Biometrics ASA

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 IDEX ASA

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

Continue….

