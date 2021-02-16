Global Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market Covering Competitive Scenario And Dynamics By AbbVie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

The Ewing Sarcoma Drug report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this Ewing Sarcoma Drug report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Ewing Sarcoma Drug report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Global Ewing sarcoma drug market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidence of Ewing sarcoma worldwide, initiatives taken by government organizations to reduce the rate of morbidity caused by Ewing sarcoma, development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in market are Merck & Co., Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Abbott, Sanofi, Bausch Health, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, CELGENE CORPORATION, Eisai Co., Ltd, Gradalis, Inc, Incyte Corporation among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of Ewing sarcoma worldwide is driving the market growth

Initiatives taken by government organizations to reduce the rate of morbidity caused by Ewing sarcoma is also boosting the growth of this market

Increase in research and development activities to launch an approved treatment for Ewing sarcoma by leading players can act as a market driver

Strong pipeline of novel molecules for the treatment of the Ewing sarcoma also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

No approved treatments are available for Ewing sarcoma which can restrict the growth of this market

Lack of awareness amongst people about the Ewing sarcoma may act as a market restraint

High cost of chemotherapy also hampers the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc received orphan drug designation from FDA for their novel drug CLR 131 for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma. This is an investigational radio iodinated phospholipid drug conjugate therapy designed to exploit the tumor-targeting properties of the company’s proprietary phospholipid ether (PLE) and PLE analogs to selectively deliver radiation to malignant tumor cells. This reduces radiation exposure to normal tissues

In January 2018, Researchers at Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center discovered CDK12 inhibitor, a new drug target for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma. The CDK12 inhibition can kill Ewing sarcoma cells bringing a surge of hope to the field of pediatric oncology

Ewing sarcoma drug market is growing due to increasing incidences of Ewing sarcoma worldwide, initiatives taken by government organizations to reduce the rate of morbidity caused by Ewing sarcoma; the effects of these factors are mentioned below:

Increasing incidences of Ewing sarcoma worldwide: Although, this type of cancer is rare in prevalence the incidence rate of population suffering from this disease is on the rise globally as the cases of bone tumors arising in patients has had a significant impact on the prevalence of Ewing’s sarcoma. This incidence rate has given rise to the demands for various treatment modes and therapeutics for this disorder

Although, this type of cancer is rare in prevalence the incidence rate of population suffering from this disease is on the rise globally as the cases of bone tumors arising in patients has had a significant impact on the prevalence of Ewing’s sarcoma. This incidence rate has given rise to the demands for various treatment modes and therapeutics for this disorder Initiatives taken by government organizations to reduce the rate of morbidity: Due to the increasing incidences of the disease, governments of different regions have initiated various programs and promoted the awareness amongst individuals as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers for the development of effective Ewing’s sarcoma drugs. These initiatives have been focused on the reduction of morbidity rate associated with this disease which causes a significant impact on the healthcare expenditure for a region

Approval of innovative drugs and conclusion of clinical trial for these drugs:

In August 2019, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. announced that they had completed the first cohort of malignant brain tumor patients for the currently undergoing Phase I trial of CLR 131 for children and adolescents. The candidate is accelerating through its study at a good pace and the company is currently exploring the next steps and dosage to gather more information regarding the effectiveness of the drug candidate

In August 2018, Gradalis, Inc. announced that they had initiated the Phase III clinical trial for “Vigil” to treat individuals suffering from Ewing’s sarcoma. The company will look towards reaching other individual targets for this drug by utilizing the company’s immunotherapy platform for cancer treatment

Segmentation: Global Ewing Sarcoma Drug Market

By Types

Bone Tumor

Soft Tissue (Extra-Osseous) Tumor

Peripheral Primitive Neuroectodermal Tumor (pPNET)

Askin Tumor

By Diagnosis

Physical Exam

Blood Test

Positron Emission Tomography Scan ( PET Scan)

X-Rays

Bone Scan

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Computed tomography scan (CAT/CT scan)

Bone marrow aspiration

Biopsy

By Treatment

Chemotherapy

Radiation

Surgery

By Mechanism of Action

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs)

Monoclonal Antibody

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Vaccines

By Drugs Type

Vincristine

Cyclophosphamide

Doxorubicin

Etoposide

Ifosfamide

Dactinomycin

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

