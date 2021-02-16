Global Duty-Free Retailing Market Report- By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2025
ReportsnReports added Latest Global Duty-Free Retailing Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Global Duty-Free Retailing Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Global Duty-Free Retailing Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Lotte Duty Free
China Duty Free
Shilla Duty Free
DUFRY
DFS
Dubai Duty Free
King Power
World Duty Free
Shinsegae DF
Duty Free Americas
The Global Duty-Free market is expected to reach US$90.9 billion in 2023 (0.4% of total retail), growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2018-2023.
This report provides an overview of the global duty free retailing which includes key trends, key retail innovations, regional and sector analysis along with major duty free retailers and competitive land scape
Scope of this Report-
- Global duty free sales will rise 52.0% to US$90.9 billion in five years to 2023
- Rising tourism and international travel fuels APAC duty free market
- Governments recognize the need to maximize tourism and duty free growth opportunities
- Retailers must devise strategies to cope with the volatile nature of the duty-free market
Table of Contents in this Report-
Executive Summary
Market Size
Sub-Channel Analysis
Country Analysis
Key Trends
Key Retail Innovations
Competitive Landscape
Sector Analysis
New Opportunities
Appendix
