Global Construction Equipment Market | Road Construction Equipment Is Expected To Show A Growth Of More Than 7% By The End Of 2025.

The construction equipment market has been a vital part of the economy globally. These types of equipment not only helps in decreasing the time involved in the process but also increases the efficiency of the process with less human intervention. Undoubtedly, these equipment are the most capital-intensive investments by the company. Yet, the construction companies are investing heavily in this equipment to control the indirect cost in the long run. The overall global construction market was recorded at USD 110.67 Billion in the year 2014, owing to the increasing demand for infrastructural construction worldwide.

According to the recently published Bonafide Research report titled ‘Global Construction Equipment Market Outlook, 2025’; the need for abrupt and flawless constructions has propelled the demand in the construction equipment market across the world. The report throws a light on various trends and the technological advancement in the market of construction machinery, which has influenced the sales of the equipment over the years. The higher productivity with optimum fuel usage is the prime factor that the customer looks for in such construction support equipment, as the investment made behind such purchase is high. The dominating earthmoving machinery sector is expected to show a decline in the market share by the forecasted period, while the road construction equipment is expected to show a growth of more than 7%. While the developed countries are expected to increase in demand for the material handling machinery, the economically backward governments are to shift their concentration towards road transportation development, which would be a great support for the economic boost. The pandemic is likely to leave the economy shaken and resulting in a fall of construction and the real estate industry. Moreover, the industry has been facing a shortage of skilled labours over the past few years. As the existing labour force is retiring due to the age factor, the industry is in the struggle to fill up the positions. Even though these machines are designed to meet the labour shortage, the operators need to be technically skilled enough to handle them.

In terms of regions, Asia has been the undefeated lead, with more than 35% of the market share. Historically, North America held the second position, which is likely to show a decrease in the share up to an extent of creating the possibility of Europe taking over the position post the forecasted period. The smaller regions of Latin America and the Middle East & African countries are likely to show an increase in the market share. Understanding the fact that an efficient road transport system is a pre-requisite for sustained economic development, the governments have taken into consideration about mending the poor quality roads, giving more scope for the segment equipment to grow. On the other hand, the vertical expansion in constructions is to let the material handling machinery segment cover a market of more than 20%.

Major Companies Present in the market

Caterpillar, Doosan, Epiroc, Hitachi Constructions, JCB, John Deere, Kobelco, Komatsu, Kubota, Liebherr, Metso, Sandvik Mining And Rock Technology, Sany, Terex, Volvo Construction Equipment, Zoomlion

CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

Geography: World Wide

Base year: 2018-19

Historical year: 2013-14

Estimated year: 2019-20

Forecasted year: 2024-25

REGIONS COVERED:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

ASPECTS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Market Size By Value for the time period (2014-2019)

Market Size By Value for the time period (2020-2025)

Market Share by Application (2019 & 2025)

Market Share by Machine Type (2019 & 2025)

Market Share by Region (2019 & 2025)

Market Share by Country (2019 & 2025)

Market Share by Company (2019)

