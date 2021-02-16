Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis, Trends and Forecast till 2028||PHC Holdings Corporation, Dexcom Inc., Ypsomed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO, Sanofi, ARKRAY Inc

The blood glucose monitoring system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.24% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 26.13 billion by 2028. The increase in the prevalence of diabetes cases among the population across the globe is escalating the blood glucose monitoring system market.

The major players covered in the blood glucose monitoring system report are Medtronic, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., PHC Holdings Corporation, Dexcom Inc., Ypsomed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO, Sanofi, ARKRAY Inc., Prodigy Diabetes Care LLC, ACON Laboratories Inc., Nova Biomedical, Bayer AG, BD, Roper Technologies Inc., TERUMO CORPORATION, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Country Level Analysis

The blood glucose monitoring system is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, testing site, patient care setting and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the blood glucose monitoring system report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the blood glucose monitoring system because of the rise in the obese population, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing technological investment, new medical products and high cost of treatments in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the large diabetic population, rise in awareness about diabetes preventive care, favorable reimbursement policies and enhancement in healthcare facilities in the region.

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Scope and Market Size

The blood glucose monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of product, testing site, patient care setting and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the blood glucose monitoring system is segmented into self-monitoring systems and continuous blood glucose monitoring systems. Self-monitoring devices are further segmented into blood glucose meter, testing strips and lancets. Continuous blood glucose monitoring devices are further segmented into sensors, transmitter and receiver and lancets.

On the basis of testing site, the blood glucose monitoring system is segmented into fingertip and alternate site.

On the basis of patient care setting, the blood glucose monitoring system is segmented into self/home care, hospital and clinics.

On the basis of application, the blood glucose monitoring system is segmented into type 2 diabetes, type 1 diabetes and gestational diabetes.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global blood glucose monitoring system Market Landscape

Part 04: Global blood glucose monitoring system Market Sizing

Part 05: Global blood glucose monitoring system Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

