Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2027||Bloom Fertility Centre, Parallabs Ltd, Anecova, A CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is expected to reach market value of USD 45.54 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 8.05% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The increasing cases of infertility due to obesity, rising stress and pollution has been directly impacting the growth of assisted reproductive technology (ART) market.

The major players covered in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market report are California Cryobank, Bloom Fertility Centre, Parallabs Ltd, Anecova, A CooperSurgical Fertility Company, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Cook, Genea Limited., IVFtech ApS, Nidacon International AB, Celmatix Inc., EMD Serono, Inc., Esco Micro Pte Ltd., INVO Bioscience, Laboratoire CCD, Nikon Instruments Inc., Smiths Medical, among other domestic and global players.

Global Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market Scope and Market Size

By Procedure

(Fresh Donor, Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Nondonor, Embryo/Egg Banking),

Technology

(In-vitro Fertilization (IVF), Artificial Insemination – Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), Others),

Product Type

(Women Younger Than Age 35, Women Older Than Age 35),

End Use

(Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Country Level Analysis

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, procedure, technology, product type and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market due to rising infertility rate and increasing awareness regarding fertility treatment, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of the adoption of late family planning and lower treatment cost

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Scope

All country based analysis of assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market on the basis of procedure has been segmented into fresh donor, fresh nondonor, frozen donor, frozen nondonor, embryo/egg banking. Based on the technology, the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market has been segmented into in-vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination – intrauterine insemination (AI-IUI), frozen embryo replacement (FER) and others. Based on the product type, the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market has been segmented into women younger than age 35 and women older than age 35. Based on the end use, the assisted reproductive technology (ART) market has been segmented into hospitals, fertility clinics and others.

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) refers to the treatment of infertility where laboratory fusion of ovule is extracted from the women ovaries and then they are mixed with the male sperms is performed.

