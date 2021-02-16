Global Advanced Analytics Market Expected to Reached 33.68 Billion 2026, Forecast to 2026 and COVID-19 Impact Outlook

Global Advanced Analytics Market is valued at 12.5 USD Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 33.68 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 15.20% over the forecast period.

Scope of the report

This report analyses the global market for Advanced Analytics. The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Key Players

SAS Institute, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, KNIME AG, Statsoft, Angoss Software Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fico and others

Above mentioned companies were scrutinized to assess competitive landscape of global Advanced Analytics market. Report provides company profiles of each player. Each profile include company product portfolio,business overview, company governance, company financials, business strategies, manufacturing locations and production facilities, company sale, recent developments and strategic collaborations & partnerships, new product launch, company segments, application diversification and company strength and weakness analysis.

Review period: (2016-2026)

Historic Period: 2016 to 2019

Forecast Period: 2020 to 2026

Base Year: 2019

Unit: USD Billion

This Advanced Analytics market report provides insights on new trade regulations, import export analysis, industry value chain analysis, market size, consumption, production analysis, capacity analysis, regional and segment market share, product launches, product pipeline analysis, impact of Covid-19 on supply chain, key regions, untapped markets, patent analysis, product approvals, continuous innovations and developments in the market.

Regions

• North America: U.S., Canada and Rest of North America

• Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa: Gulf Countries, Israel, Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Market Segmentation

• Solutions

o Big Data Analytics

o Visual Analytics

o Risk Analytics

o Social Media Analytics

o Predictive Analytics

• Deployment

o On-premise

o Cloud

• Enterprise Size

o Large Enterprises

o Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Industry

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Government

o Defense

o Retail & Consumer Goods

Report Coverage

• An overview of the global Advanced Analytics market

• In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

• Global Advanced Analytics market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2016 to 2026)

• Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Advanced Analytics market

• Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Global Advanced Analytics Market Report

• What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the global Advanced Analytics market?

• Which is mostly affected region, country?

• Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

• What is the market size and growth rate of the global Advanced Analytics market?

• What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

• What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

• Within Advanced Analytics market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

• What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

• What are company challenges and essential success factors by marketsegment?

• How company offerings and supply chain capabilitiesare shifting to meetemerging market needs?

