General Aviation Market 2021 Developments, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges and Major Key Players –  ATR Aircraft, Textron, Airbus, Boeing

The Global General Aviation Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2027 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the General Aviation market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehend General Aviation data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Global General Aviation Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global General Aviation Market: ATR Aircraft, Textron, Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, Bombardier, Pilatus Aircraft, One Aviation, Gulfstream Aerospace, Cirrus Aircraft, Lockheed Martin, Dassault Aviation, and Others.

This report segments the Global General Aviation Market on the basis of Types are:

Helicopters

Piston Fixed Wing

Turboprop

Business Jet

On the basis of Application, the Global General Aviation Market is segmented into:

Commercial

Personal

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2016 to 2020 historically and from 2021 to 2027 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Asia-Pacific Region to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the significant growth showcased by China, India, and Japan in terms of new aircraft orders and deliveries in the past five years. Currently, China has over 2,600 general aviation aircraft and this number been expected to increase in the coming years due to the growing demand from the short-haul transportation, tourism, forestry, and emergency medical service sectors. Of the total active fleet, about 60% are fixed-wing aircraft, while the remaining are rotorcraft. The top four business jet models in China are Gulfstream G450, G550, Dassault Falcon 7X, and Bombardier’s Challenger 850. In April 2019, Cessna-AVIC Aircraft (Zhuhai) Co. Ltd, a joint venture of Textron Aviation in China, signed agreements with the Flight Inspection Centre of CAAC for eight new Cessna Citation XLS+ business jets, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2021. On that note, the Cessna Citation XLS+ is powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW545C turbofan engine. Likewise, Japan also experienced significant growth in its total fleet in 2019 compared to 2018. The development of airports in remote areas and smaller cities have propelled the market growth for turboprop and piston engines aircraft in the region. Club One Air is the largest business jet charter operator in India and eight of its 10 jets are used solely for charter use. The company recently announced its plans to double the fleet size within the next two years. Such developments in general aviation in Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to generate significant demand for aircraft engines which will drive the market growth in the near future.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of General Aviation Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the General Aviation Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. General Aviation industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

