Functional Mushroom Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis by 2028|Half Hill Farm Inc., Real Mushrooms, Pan’s Mushroom Jerky, Yuguo Farms, Four Sigmatic

The major players covered in the functional mushroom market report are Half Hill Farm Inc., Real Mushrooms, Pan’s Mushroom Jerky, Om Organic Mushroom Nutrition, Yuguo Farms, Four Sigmatic, The Mushroom Company, Banken Champignons Groep BV, OKECHAMP SA, BONDUELLE, Modernmush, Monaghan Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms Inc, Nammex, Hirano Mushroom LLC, CNC Exotic Mushrooms, Mitoku Company, Ltd., Lianfeng (Suizhou) Food Co.,Ltd, M2 INGREDIENTS, Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd. among other domestic and global players.

The functional mushroom market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.22% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 555.94 billion by 2028. The increasing use of the ingredient in the healthcare sector is escalating the growth of functional mushroom market.

Functional mushrooms refer to the rare form of mushrooms which grow in the dense forests, high on the Himalayan plateau, on fallen logs and even on the head of a caterpillar. These mushrooms possess antioxidants and nutritional value. Certain functional mushrooms can help in strengthening immune systems to make one’s body ward off illnesses. These could also be used as dietary option which benefits with lower calories and high protein and provide multiple vitamins and vital minerals.

The increase in demand for the functional mushroom owning to its health and nutritional benefits and the use of the food ingredient by consumers with variety of medical conditions, including inflammation as a symptom because it is known to possess anti-inflammatory properties, act as the major factors driving the functional mushroom market. The increase in adoption of functional mushroom by consumers as they consist of antioxidants that helps in boosting blood flow, strengthening immunity and reducing stress among others and the extensive use of these ingredient as dietary option especially when one is seeking for low calorie and high protein diet which accelerates the functional mushroom market growth. The rise in use of functional mushrooms in the healthcare and pharmaceutical products and their extensive use in the health supplements also influence the functional mushroom market. Additionally, the growth in awareness regarding their health benefits, increasing cases of lifestyle diseases, change in consumer preference towards healthy lifestyle, surge in number of research and development activities and expansion of food and beverage industry positively affect the functional mushroom market. Furthermore, technological advancement and innovations with the ingredient extend profitable opportunities to the functional mushroom market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, lack of ability to be included in other recipes is expected to obstruct the functional mushroom market growth. The concerns regarding the side effects and allergies of the ingredient is projected to challenge the functional mushroom market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

By Type (Reishi, Cordyceps, Lion’s Mane, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, Chaga, Others),

Application (Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Others)

The countries covered in the functional mushroom market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the functional mushroom market during the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the large production of mushrooms especially in China, rise in income level of people, growth in awareness regarding the health and nutritional value of the ingredient, expansion of catering industry, utilization in healthcare sector and rising demand for exotic mushroom varieties in the region.

