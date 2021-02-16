Fruit Beers Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Fruit Beers Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Fruit Beers market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The increase in the number of bars and restaurants will spur the expansion of the fruit beer industry. Moreover, the growing popularity of fruit beer among women contributed the market growth in the coming years. In May 2019, St. Peter’s launched all its new fruit beers, “Without Aldberry and Raspberry” i.e. 0.0% alcohol to meet the demand of health-conscious people.

The report titled “Fruit Beers Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Fruit Beers industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Fruit Beers market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Fruit Beers Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of flavor, the market is segmented into raspberry, peach, apricot, cherry, blueberry, and others. In 2019, the raspberry segment held the largest share of the fruit beer market with more than 30% across the globe. The cherry segment has accounted for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The Fruit Beers Market Segmentation:

By Flavor:

Peach

Raspberry

Cherry

Apricot

Blueberry

Other

By Distribution Channel:

On-trade

Off-trade

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Jester King

New Glarus Brewing Company

New Belgium Brewing Company

Allagash Brewing Company

SIREN CRAFT BREW

Founders Brewing Co.

Others

Key Questions Answered by Fruit Beers Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

