Frozen Ready Meals Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| Nestlé, Connie’s Pizza, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited

Few of the major competitors currently working global frozen ready meals market are Nestlé, Connie’s Pizza, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Unilever, 2sfg, Maple Leaf Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, ADVANCED FRESH CONCEPTS FRANCHISE CORP, CSC Brand L.P, Fleury Michon, Nomad Foods, Tyson Foods, Inc., Sigma Alimentos, ASAHI FORGE CORPORATION, General Mills Inc, Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Daiya Foods Inc, Conagra Brands Inc and Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

Global frozen ready meals market is projected to , register a substantial CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in awareness about health issues such as celiac disease, increase in the working population and single households and growth in the organized retails of frozen ready meals market

Availability of instant and affordable food as an alternative for the freshly prepared food which can be stored at minimum possible temperature in order to maintain the quality and nutrients values are defined as frozen food. Storage of foods at minimum temperature help in preventing it from degradation and protection from microorganisms and bacteria, results in storage of food for several months.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rise in awareness about health issues such as celiac disease and lactose intolerance is driving the market growth

Increasing working population and less time for food preparation is a driver for this market

Increase in purchasing power and changing lifestyle are driving the market growth

Growth in the organized retails of frozen ready meals market is boosting the growth of the market

High concentration of sodium salt in frozen meals can lead to high blood pressure which is a restraining the market growth

Presence of fats in the frozen food is hindering the market growth

Negative mind-sets and perceptions about the frozen food on health effect is also restraining the market growth

By Type (Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retailing ,Online Retailing),

Moisture Content (High Moisture Content, Medium Moisture Content, Low Moisture Content),

Ingredients (High Intensity Sweeteners, Flavourant, Natural Color, Natural Flavors, Fatty acids)

The FROZEN READY MEALS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Ready meals which is an Australian potato processor has been acquired by the Lamb Weston. With this acquisition enables Lamb Weston to operate in 18 processing facilities worldwide this will further strengthen and expand the company’s business globally.

In July 2018, Lean Cuisine owned by the Nestle had launched many meatless frozen meals in the United States. The launch of new products was to cover the vegan customers providing more quality food than the expectations of customers.

