France Food Emulsifiers Market 2021 Business Scenario – Cargill Incorporated, Caldic BV (Arl-s Agroalimentaire), Henry Franc SAS

The France Food Emulsifiers Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The French food emulsifiers market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The market is driven by the functional properties of food enzymes, such as moisture absorption functionality, which aid food products in maintaining their organoleptic properties and enhance their shelf-life in food manufacturing and processing.

Top Leading Companies of France Food Emulsifiers Market are Cargill Incorporated, Caldic BV (Arl-s Agroalimentaire), Henry Franc SAS, Novastell, and Stearinerie Dubois and others.

Industry News and Updates:

The French food emulsifiers market is fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. The leading companies follow various strategic approaches to boost their brand presence among consumers, including mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments. Key players dominating the country’s market include Cargill Incorporated, Caldic BV (Arl-s Agroalimentaire), Henry Franc SAS, Novastell, and Stearinerie Dubois.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Lecithin in Food Industries

The lecithin market in France witnessed a significant demand in recent years owing to the rising incidences of lifestyle-based health issues, such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, osteoporosis, and diabetes, which fuelled the consumers need for food ingredients, like lecithin. The majority of the demand for lecithin is from the food and pharmaceutical industry, as it is used as a food additive in the food industry because of its functional property of anti-spatter and emulsifier. Liquid lecithin is used majorly in the bakery and confectionery and industrial applications. Powder lecithin is used in instant dry mixes, beverage premixes, etc.

Acquisitive Demand of Food Emulsifiers in Bakery Industries

Emulsifiers play a significant role in the bakery segment. The absence of emulsifiers in baked products can make them dry, stale, tough, and tasteless. The emulsifiers perform critical functions in baked goods, such as protein strengthening, starch complexing, and aeration. The French market is at its peak, as the consumption of bread and baked products is comparatively higher in France compared to other countries. The bakery market in France is more open to innovation, and thus, it has been responding positively to consumer demand over the past few years. Additionally, the rising demand for gluten-free products across the region, due to the prevailing dietery problems in the region, is likely to lead to the shift from emulsifiers toward gluten-free bakery products.

