FPGA Security Market 2020 | Know the Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis, Business Growth Scenario And Strategies of Key Players: S2C, QuickLogic Corporation, LeafLabs, Flex Logix Technologies and Efinix

According to our latest market study on “FPGA Security Market to 2027– COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis- By Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA, and High-End FPGA); Technology (SRAM, Flash, and Antifuse); End User (Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Computing, Military and Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, and Other End Users); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 2.06 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3.99 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to provide major growth opportunities to the global FPGA security market players. The growing demand for consumer electronics, the ng trend of automation in automotive and industrial sectors, and the easing penetration of technologies such as AI, IoT, and cloud computing are a few of the key factors driving the growth of the security market in APAC. China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are some of the key countries where the rity of electronics and semiconductor manufacturers are located and these companies are continuously investing in research and development activities to keep pace with the fast-evolving technology landscape.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Efinix, Inc.

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

LeafLabs, LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

QuickLogic Corporation

S2C

Xilinx, Inc

Telecommunications is one of the most promising sectors generating huge demand for FPGAs. The growing investments and advancements in telecom infrastructure across developed and developing countries is boosting the growth of the global telecom sector. Technologies such as IoT, AI, and edge computing are further enabling a paradigm shift in customer demands and preferences; these technologies are offering great opportunities and challenges for telecommunications companies. The operational needs of equipment/hardware used in the telecommunication sector and demand for secure communications are growing at a fast pace owing to complex operations involved in it and rising demand from customers. FPGAs are being widely used in this sector for various applications such as packet processing and data packet switching among others. Advantages such as easy configurability, flexibility, law latency operations, efficient hardware acceleration, and low costs are expected to further drive the growth of the FPGA security market for the telecommunications sector in the coming years.

