Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Packaging Machine Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Rees Machinery Group, Sacmi Imola S. C., Haver Continental Ltd, Mega Plast GmbH

Global Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Packaging Machine Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Packaging Machine Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Packaging Machine investments from 2021 till 2026.

The form-fill-seal packaging machine market is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.82% over the forecast period from 2021 – 2026.

The Global Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Packaging Machine market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Winpak Ltd., HDG Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Rees Machinery Group, Sacmi Imola S. C., Haver Continental Ltd, Mega Plast GmbH, Arpac LLC, Mespack SL, MDC Engineering, Inc., Busch Machinery, Inc., Rovema GmbH, Fres-co System USA Inc., ProMach (Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC), PFM Group, Ohlson Packaging, Inc., Viking Masek Global Packaging, Chung Shan Machinery Works Co Ltd, Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Ossid LLC, Triangle Package Machinery Company, Bossar Packaging S.A among others.

Scope of the Report

Continuous automatic Form-fill-seal (FFS) packaging machine is currently one of the most popular packaging machine types being used in the packaging industry. It has the advantage of high speed and efficiency compared to individual machines for forming, filling, and sealing of products. As consumer-packaged goods companies struggle with employee retention, machinery that helps with changeovers and troubleshooting problems is on the rise. FFS packaging machines now come with motion control and human-machine interfaces (HMIs), making it easier to execute the process.

Latest news and developments:

– February 2020 – Bossar has partnered with AlliedFlex Technologies as their primary North American Sales and Marketing Partner to look after their complete Pouch Packaging Systems Program. Bossar’s key developments include its new series of fully servo-controlled HFFS machines and their eco-friendly series with sanitary construction that offers various advantages over more conventional mechanical operating machines.

– December 2019 – HQ Equita has acquired a majority stake in WOLF Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, a manufacturer of vertical form, fill and seal machines for food, industrial goods, and chemicals. The acquisition strengthens the company’s investment in packaging that included the 2018 acquisition of a majority stake in FAWEMA and HDG. In the future, WOLF, FAWEMA, and HDG all three companies will operate as a group of companies to develop specific packaging solutions for customers.

Key Market Trends:

Horizontal Form Fill Seal Equipment Expected to Gain High Market Growth

– Horizontal Form-fill-seal (HFFS) machines are preferably used in the packaging of substantial items. These machines are designed with two molding stations and two sealing stations so that changing from one size of pack to another can be done automatically with no downtime. The product mostly uses for packaging is the stand-up pouch bag. Moreover, the HFFS packaging machine is used when the product is fragile and cannot withstand a high drop. Companies prefer these machines when the customer demands a stand-up pouch or a pouch with a zipper or with a spout that facilitates easy opening and comfortable consumption of products.

– The growing demand for packaged food and the cost-effectiveness of flexible packaging solutions is expected to drive the demand for pouches. According to numbers generated by a Harris Poll chartered by the Flexible Packaging, 83% of all brand owners currently use flexible packaging of some type. This supports the growth of the pouch packaging market, which effectively grows the demand for HFFS machines. With new integrated technology, these HFFS machines are getting more advanced in enabling the adjustment of external factors. For instance, Loesch Verpackungstechnik provides a high-performance horizontal form fill seal machine for primary packaging of chocolate bars, granola bars, and protein bars.

– It has intelligent control, a self-regulating control architecture enabling automatic parameter adjustments for fluctuating factors during operation (temperature, humidity, product characteristics), from rational product feeding to product discharge. It is ideally suited for sticky packaging products such as cereal bars and protein bars. In February 2020, ULMA Packaging UK upgraded its machine portfolio to launch the FM300C HFFS flow wrapper, which is designed for whole chicken packaging. It has an extra 25 mm height capacity which increases the jaw opening size to 200 mm, to deal with the packaging of large poultry such as Turkey.

