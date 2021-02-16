Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Market Size, Growth, Companies Share, Future Trends and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s report, titled “Form-fill-seal Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global form-fill-seal equipment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during by 2025.

The rising demand for ready-to-eat food products and extruded snacks, particularly among consumers with hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, is augmenting the demand for FFS equipment. Additionally, the expanding personal care sector has propelled the adoption of FFS equipment for packing creams, gels, razors, shampoos, conditioners, towelettes, nail polish remover pads, etc. Apart from this, the market is further driven by the emergence of e-commerce platforms across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for catheters, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits, surgical gloves and intravenous (IV) infusion bottles in the medical sector will continue to catalyze the market for FFS equipment in the coming years.

Form-fill-seal (FFS) equipment utilize an automated computer-operated technology to produce flexible to rigid packages and reduce the risk of contamination during the manufacturing process. It offers low operational costs and provides readable bar codes along with different product information by using online film printing. As a result, FFS equipment is extensively adopted in the packaging of beverages, extruded snack food, granulates, spices, seasonings, etc., in the food and beverage (F&B) sector. It is also utilized during the packaging of syrups, ointments, sutures, tablets, syringes, lancets, bandages, test strips, gauze pads, denture adhesive strips, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global form-fill-seal equipment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, type and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

Bags and Pouches

Cartons

Cups

Trays

Bottles

Sachets

Others

Breakup by Type:

Horizontal Form Fill Seal

Vertical Form Fill Seal

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arpac LLC (Duravant LLC), All-Fill Inc., Haver & Boecker OHG, IMA – Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Matrix Packaging Machinery Inc (Pro Mach Inc.), Mespack (Duravant LLC), Nichrome Packaging Solutions, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sacmi Beverage S.p.A. and Viking Packaging Technologies Inc.

