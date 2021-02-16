Fabric Softener and Conditioners Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Major Manufacturers || Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Procter & Gamble; Dropps

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fabric softener and conditioners market are Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; LG Household & Health Care Ltd.; Procter & Gamble; Dropps; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Marico; Kao Corporation; The Clorox Company; Unilever; Seventh Generation, Inc.; Lion Corporation; Ecover; Godrej Consumer Products Limited; AlEn USA; S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; Norfil; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Melaleuca Inc. and Pigeon Home Products Corporation.

Global fabric softener and conditioners market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.76 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the frequent launches that are a result of innovations in the market.

Fabric softeners & conditioners are specialised consumer goods that are chemically produced for laundry purposes. They are either manufactured with natural/organic materials or through conventional means, i.e. chemically/synthetically. These products are generally used to soften the fabric after the detergents have washed the clothes, retaining the softness of the fabric and renewing the fragrance. They promote the natural fabric’s smoothness and renew their age making them more sustainable for usage in longer period of time.

Benefits associated with the usage of products such as wrinkle-free clothes, enhanced sustainable color & fragrance, better softness and overall comfort to the wearer of clothes; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increase in the number of women population employed in the working environment resulting in rise of demand for better laundry products and systems; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Lack of usage of these products from the millennial population globally; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the effects of these products on the environment and water bodies; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

By Product Type (Fabric Softener, Fabric Conditioners),

Application (Residential, Commercial),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retail, Non-Store Retail),

Nature (Organic, Conventional)

In March 2018, Unilever announced that they had completed the acquisition of Quala’s beauty & personal care and home care product brands. This acquisition further expands the brands and products available to Unilever also expanding their presence in providing consumer goods globally.

In September 2016, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA announced that they had completed the acquisition of The Sun Products Corporation which will help to promote the standing of Henkel in laundry products for the North American region. They will also be able to expand their laundry-based brands and products.

