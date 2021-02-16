Eye Makeup Market Industry Analysis, Challenges, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Eye Makeup Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global eye makeup market to grow moderately during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Eye makeup refers to products that are used to enhance the appearance of the eyes. These products are formulated with the help of emulsifiers, water, thickeners, moisturizers, and fragrances. Nowadays, a wide variety of eye makeup products are available in the market, ranging from waterproof to mineral-based to products with long-lasting formulations.

Market Trends:

The global eye makeup market is primarily driven by the growing influence of social media and the expanding e-commerce industry that has emerged as a convenient and hassle-free shopping solution for individuals. However, consumers have reduced their discretionary expenses with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, several retail brands are focusing on strengthening their market presence and providing a diverse collection of products. Moreover, with the increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic products among consumers, they are rapidly opting for cosmetics with natural ingredients. Due to this, manufacturers are introducing organic and halal-certified eye makeup products to widen their consumer base.

Eye Makeup Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amway Corp

Avon Products Inc.

Chanel S.A.

Colorbar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Lakmé Cosmetics (Hindustan Unilever),

L’Oréal S.A.

LVMH

Oriflame Cosmetics

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Estée Lauder Inc.

Procter & Gamble etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of mechanism, operation, discharge pressure, end- use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Mascara

Eye Shadow

Eye Liner

Eye Pencil

Eyebrow Gel

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Pricing:

Low to Medium Price

Premium Price

Breakup by Source:

Chemical

Natural

Organic

Halal

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

