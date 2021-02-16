Extruded Snacks Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Extruded Snacks Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Extruded Snacks market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The report titled “Extruded Snacks Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Extruded Snacks industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Extruded Snacks market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Extruded Snacks Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

By raw material, the market is further classified into the potato, wheat, corn, rice, oats, and other materials. The potato segment dominated the market with more than 25% of market share across the globe. On the basis of the distribution channel, the hypermarket & supermarket held the largest share in terms of revenue in the previous year. The segment holds more than a 35% share of the global extruded snacks market and expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Extruded Snacks Market Segmentation:

By Raw Material:

Potato

Wheat

Corn

Rice

Oats

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Calbee, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Campbell Soup Company

General Mills Inc.

ITC Limited

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.

Old Dutch Foods Inc.

Others

Key Questions Answered by Extruded Snacks Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

