Europe System Integrator Market Trends and Forecast 2020-2027 with Top Key Players – Capgemini, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Jitterbit

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 3,294.12 million by 2027. Retail automation offer several advantages, such as cost-efficient, accuracy, speed and high-quality performance for customers in the retail sector, which, in turn, help in the growth of the market. The implementation of automated technologies in retail industry is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

System integration is the process of connecting and integrating various retail components, sub-systems, processes, and operations into a single system that functions as a single system. System integration is defined as the process of linking together various systems, services, and software of business processes to enable them to work together. Systems integrator represents a company that is responsible for planning, coordinating, implementing, scheduling, testing, improving, and maintaining IT systems. System integrators in retail are used to improve productivity, data handling, and quality of operations and services, to speed up the information flows between the retailer and their consumer and to reduce operational costs for the organization. There are various methods of system integration – point-to-point integration, vertical integration, horizontal integration, and common data format integration.

The growth of market has been highly boosted by increase in growth and adoption of IOT devices. Increasing investment for the development of advanced technology is boosting the growth of the market. The system integrators in retail and consumer goods industry have various security vulnerability in the systems which increase the risk of cyber-attacks which acts as major restraint factor for the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

This system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Europe System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Scope and Market Size

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods is segmented on the basis of service type, product type, technology and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into consulting services, application system integration, and infrastructure integration. In 2020, infrastructure integration segment accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to register a significant growth in the forecast period due to the growing integration of digitalized solutions in the retail sector for improving operational efficiency.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), human machine interface (HMI), product lifecycle management (PLM), safety automation system, programmable controller logic (PLC), manufacturing execution system (MES), advanced process control (APC) and operator training simulators (OTS). In 2020, product lifecycle management (PLM) is holding the largest market share and also expected to grow with significant rate in the forecast period due to the increasing demand in small and medium enterprises across various industry verticals to optimize the manufacturing cost is the prime factor fostering market growth.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into barcode & RFID, point of shelf, camera, electronic shelf labels and others. In 2020, barcode & RFID is dominating the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods due to increasing demand for e-commerce industries and elimination of human errors is the key driving factor for the market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into retail and consumer goods. In 2020, retail industry is dominating the market due to growing sector of e-commerce industry.

System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Country Level Analysis

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods is analysed and market size information is provided by country, service type, product type, technology and end user.

The countries covered in system integrator market for retail and consumer goods report are Germany, France, Russia, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, and Rest of Europe.

Germany is dominating the European region for system integrator market for retail and consumer goods due to the presence of large number of system integrator players for retail and consumer goods manufacturers in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Increasing Demand for Retail Automation Products

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in system integrator market for retail and consumer goods and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the system integrator market for retail and consumer goods. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods Share Analysis

System integrator market for retail and consumer goods competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

The major players covered in the report are Capgemini, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Jitterbit, Logic, Magic Software Enterprises, HCL Technologies Limited, Sopra Steria, Atos SE, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Wipro Limited, Cognizant, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of system integrator market for retail and consumer goods.

For instance,

In June 2019, IBM Corporation launched AI Now which is a salesforce full force solution for retail and consumer products. AI Now for connected commerce was designed to solve critical needs of customers and transform retail landscape across service, marketing, and sales channels through integration. This development has helped the company to enhance their product portfolio and to grow in the market.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for system integrator market for retail and consumer goods through.

Major Highlights of Europe System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Europe System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Europe System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Europe System Integrator Market for Retail and Consumer Goods market.

