Europe Dietary Supplement Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Alpha Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, Law Print & Packaging Management Ltd.

The Europe Dietary Supplement Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The European dietary supplement packaging market is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2025). In the EU, food supplements are regulated as foods, and harmonized legislation regulates the vitamins and minerals, and the substances used as their sources, which can be used to manufacture food supplements.

Top Leading Companies of Europe Dietary Supplement Market are Alpha Packaging, Gerresheimer AG, Law Print & Packaging Management Ltd., Moulded Packaging Solutions Limited, OPM (labels and packaging) Group Ltd, Novio Packaging B.V., Graham Packaging Company and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In Dec 2019 – Gerresheimer AG opened a new plant for the production of pharmaceutical primary plastic packaging in China.

– In August 2019 – Graham Packaging, a leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions received the 2019 Sustainability Award from the Business Intelligence Group in the sustainability leadership (Organization) category.

Key Market Trends

Glass Material to Drive the Market Growth

– Factors such as GDP growth, high disposable income, ease of availability, improvement in living standards, wide variety, and domestic and international players in the market are fueling the glass packaging in the region. For example, according to trading economics, consumer spending in Germany increased to EUR 428.5 billion in the last quarter of 2019, from EUR 419.9 billion in the last quarter of 2018.

– According to The Federal Association of the German Glass Industry, ten big glass producers in Germany generate around 20% of the total glass industry revenue. Few big international glassmakers are presently dominating the market and are more interested in producing only one specific type of bottle. Also, the trend of customization is growing in the region, with demand for bespoke glass bottles increasing.

Italy to Hold Highest Market Share

– The Packaging industry in Italy is driven by various trends prevailing in the market. There is an increase in the living standard and personal disposable income, fueling the consumption across a broad range of products, along with subsequent growth in demand for dietary supplements. The dietary supplements benefit from the growing health culture and focus on prevention, rather than cure, for long-term health and hence driving the growth.

– Moreover, according to a report from Feder Salus, the Italian National Association of Health Products Manufacturers, reveals that 65% of Italian adults consume 2.5 kinds of dietary supplements every year, ranging from energy supplements and cardiovascular supplements to bone supplements and many others. Hence fuelling the growth for the market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Europe Dietary Supplement Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

