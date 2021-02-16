Europe Bath and Shower Products Market 2021 Precise Outlook – L’Oreal S.A., Unilever, Johnson & Johnson

The Europe Bath and Shower Products Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Europe bath and shower products market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period (2021 – 2025). Buoyed by innovation, bath, and shower products continue to record positive sales growth in the European countries. In order to meet the expectations of consumers that want to be reassured about ingredients being used in these products, brands are therefore relying on naturalness and products “without” claims such as allergen-free, aluminum-free, or paraben-free formulations.

Top Leading Companies of Europe Bath and Shower Products Market are L’Oreal S.A., Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, and Est-e Lauder Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

Some of the major players operating in the Europe bath and shower products market are L’Oreal S.A., Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, and Este Lauder Inc. Some of the prominent strategies adopted by the companies to increase their sales of these products during recent years has been the brands use social media platforms to showcase their new products. Even though the bath and shower market in the region has diversified greatly in recent years, there is still a strong concentration of retail value sales amongst a few products.

Key Market Trends

Indulgence Towards Naturalness Claimed Products

It’s been observed in many European countries, that consumers are increasingly worried about the ingredients and formulations of the beauty and personal care products they use. Therefore, more consumers are seeking bath and shower products with a natural positioning, as they are gentle and healthy for the skin. A number of natural and organic products from various brands are now available on the shelves of both drugstores and supermarkets, reflecting their increase in popularity in the European region. For instance in Russi, Henkel Rus launched a range of cream mousses with natural oils for the shower under its Fa brand. Whilst L’Oreal has invested heavily in organic, and the German group Henkel has also created a label entirely dedicated to organic products.

Premiumization and Introduction Towards New and Improved Products

Since the European consumers are shifting towards hygiene purposes, they are searching for more playful products, including exciting scents and varied textures and formats such as oils, foams, bath bombs, and salts.

The bath and shower manufacturing products companies in Europe are too becoming concerned regarding the usage of plastics in the packaging process, and are therefore increasing their sustainable packaging process. For instance, in 2018 Insituto Espanol launched the first shower gel packaged in a plastic bottle composed of up to 50% of recyclable plastic.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.