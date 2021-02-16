Europe Antenna Market Trends and Forecast 2020-2027 with Top Key Players – TE Connectivity, Ficosa Internacional SA, Abracon, DENSO, Pulse Electronics

The research and analysis conducted in Europe Antenna Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Europe Antenna industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Europe Antenna Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Europe antenna market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 9,311.62 million by 2027. Growing penetration of the internet services and demand for high content data transfer drives the growth of market.

European region have strong manufacturing base owing strong industrial development and high production of the electronics goods. The increasing demand for enhanced network connectivity for businesses is driving the market growth as market is witnessing strong demand for the indoor antenna solutions owing to which competition in market is increased. For instance, In March, 2020, QuadSAT, a Danish start-up firm introduced the new antenna solution for the market such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Antenna Testing technology has been introduced. The antennas are suitable for SOMAP performance protocol and satellite operators.

The major factor driving the growth of the antenna market is the growing consumption of the internet services and increasing demand from the various end users which acts as a major factor for boosting the antenna market. Vagueness about antenna creates effects on the health, aesthetics and others is a major restraint for antenna market.

This antenna market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Europe Antenna Market Scope and Market Size

Antenna market is segmented on the basis of antenna type, technology, frequency range, application and end use sector. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of antenna type, the antenna market is segmented into internal and external. In 2020, increasing demand for the external for rural are development application is augmenting the segment growth in Europe. In addition, businesses are transforming the operations with digital technology and to support this market player are offering the flexible mounting external antenna suitable for wide range of application with enriched quality.

On the basis of frequency range, the antenna market is segmented into high, very high and ultra-high. In 2020, very high segment is dominating the market as advancement in the antennas installation such as higher ground for maximum coverage increased demand for the demand for the ultra-high as they offer enhanced connectivity.

On the basis of technology, the antenna market is segmented into MIMO (multiple input multiple output), MISO (multiple input single output), SIMO (single input multiple output) and SISO (single-input single-output). In 2020, MIMO (multiple input multiple output), segment is dominating the market due to the rising penetration of the internet service in Europe and increased high content data generation through social media platform is augmenting the MIMO (multiple input multiple output) segment growth.

On the basis of application, the antenna market is segmented into Wi-Fi systems, cellular systems, wimax, radar and others. In 2020, cellular systems are dominating the market as it is majorly adopted by the telecommunication industry to offer better network coverage for customers presents in rural and urban areas.

On the basis of end use sector, the antenna market is segmented into automotive, 5G, IoT, health/medical, networking/communications, consumer electronics, military/defense, industrial and others. In 2020, networking/communications segment is dominating the market due to the increasing count of the internet users and connection in European countries is creating major demand for the faster networks service to achieve high speed internet service which helping the networking/communications to dominate the market.

Antenna Market Country Level Analysis

Antenna market is analysed and market size information is provided by antenna type, technology, frequency range, application and end use sector as referenced above.

The countries covered in antenna market report Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe.

Germany accounted largest market share as this country have large number of manufacturing facilities.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand for High Speed Network Connectivity for Fast Transfer of Data

Antenna market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in antenna and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the antenna market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Antenna Market Share Analysis

Antenna market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Regional presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to antenna market.

The major players covered in the report are TE Connectivity, Ficosa Internacional SA, Abracon, DENSO CORPORATION, Pulse Electronics (A subsidiary of YAGEO Corp.), Molex, Laird Connectivity, Antenova Ltd., Johanson Technology, Linx Technologies, Tallysman, PCTEL, WISI Communications GmbH & Co. KG, Yokowo co., ltd., AVX Antenna, Inc., Continental AG, Calearo Antenne SPA, Continental AG, Calearo Antenne SPA, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD, HARMAN International (A Subsidiary of SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.), INPAQ Technology Co., Ltd, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Airgain, Inc., SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, PulseLarsen Electronics (A Business Unit of Pulse Electronics), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. and CommScope, Inc. among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments, expansion and other strategies are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of antenna market.

For instance,

In August, 2020, PCTEL and Welotec joined hands for a distributor agreement in Europe. According to the agreement Welotec is an authorized distributor of antenna and test and measurement solutions of PCTEL in Europe and Middle East which helped to increase the customer base and geographic presence.

In October, 2018, Continental AG acquired vehicle antennas manufacturer company, Kathrein Automotive GmbH. The Kathrein Automotive GmbH is subsidiary of Kathrein SE and helping to enhace presence in China, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico and the U.S.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the antenna market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for antenna market.

Customization Available: Europe Antenna Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries, clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies.

Major Highlights of Europe Antenna market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Europe Antenna market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Europe Antenna market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Europe Antenna market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

