Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. Stakeholders of the market include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and marketing of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, as well as new players planning to enter the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. The section also provides overall information and data analysis of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market with respect to the leading segments based on drug class, distribution channel, and region.

The global erectile dysfunction drugs market has been segmented based on drug, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug, the market has been classified into Viagra, Cialis, Staxyn/Levitra, Stendra/Spedra, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global erectile dysfunction drugs market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on market-related factors such as increasing incidence and prevalence of erectile dysfunction. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and pipeline drugs that currently have a strong impact on the global erectile dysfunction drugs market and is likely to influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are expected to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and enhance their shares in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

Geographically, the global erectile dysfunction drugs market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The report provides market size and forecast for the major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. It also provides market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis of key players, thereby presenting a thorough examination of the overall competitive scenario of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

Major players operating in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, VIVUS, Inc., SK Chemicals, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltda., Apricus Biosciences, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

