Epigenetics Market Size, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis Report, 2021-2027

Epigenetics Market is valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2.83 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period.

Epigenetics Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Increasing prevalence of cancer disease and technological advancement in epigenetics sector driving growth of the epigenetics market.

Epigenetics is the study of heritable phenotype changes that do not involve alterations in the DNA sequence. Epigenetics is involved various normal cellular and chemical compounds which is added to the entirety of individual’s genome to regulate the activity of all the genes within the genome. This chemical compound of the epigenome is not part of the DNA sequence; however, this can be attached on or to DNA. Epigenetic modifications become part of genome and go to cells division and in some cases, it can be inherited through the generations to generation. Study have shown that environmental influences including person’s diet and exposure to pollutants, are also impact the epigenome.

Epigenetic changes comprise number of advantages including to determine whether genes are turned on or off and able to influence the production of proteins in certain cells to determine the production of only necessary proteins. This involves mainly three systems which can interact with each other including DNA methylation, RNA-associated silencing and histone modifications. However, disruption of any of the three systems may cause abnormal activation or silencing of genes which is associated with cancer, syndromes involving chromosomal instabilities, and mental retardation.

Epigenetics is an extension of genetics and developmental biology, which involves study of cellular and physiological trait variations initiated by external or environmental stimuli. Epigenetics deals with changes in gene expression caused by certain base pairs in DNA & RNA, which are turned off or turned on, through chemical reactions contrary to being affected by changes in the nucleotide sequence. Epigenetic alterations result into change in genotype of the organism being constant. Epigenetics changes are influenced by different factors, such as age, surrounding environment, lifestyle, disease state, and others. Epigenetics mainly deals with gene expression. The DNA methylation or histone modification is a type of mechanism that causes epigenetic changes. This field of study detects changes in all stages and where the patient is exposed to various toxins, chronic stresses. This field is generally implicated in the study of cancer, although the application area is expanding drastically.

Global epigenetics market report is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, end-users and by regional & country level. Based on product, global epigenetics market is classified in to reagents, kits & assays, instruments, enzymes, protein modifying enzyme, RNA modifying enzyme, services and bioinformatics tools. Based upon technology, global epigenetics is classified into DNA methylation, histone methylation, histone acetylation, large non-coding RNA, microRNA modification and chromatin structure. Based upon application, the market is segmented in to oncology, non oncology, developmental biology, drug discovery and others. Based upon end-users the market is segmented in to academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs).

The regions covered in this epigenetics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Epigenetics Companies

PerkinElmer

Merck Millipore

Abcam

Illumina

Active Motif

Bio-Rad Laboratories

New England Biolabs

Agilent

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zymo Research

Diagenode

Global Epigenetics Market Dynamics –

Rising prevalence of target diseases of epigenetics technology is expected to supplement growth to the market. In addition, surge in prevalence of cancer and technological advancements in epigenetics research are anticipated to augment the market growth. For instance, National Cancer Institute, in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and 609,640 people will die from the disease. The number of new cases of cancer (cancer incidence) is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year (based on 2011–2015 cases). However, high instrument costs hinder their wide adoption, which is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period. For example, Illumina’s NovaSeq 5000 and 6000 sequencers (launched in January 2017) are priced at USD 850,000 and USD 985,000, correspondingly. In addition, maintenance and several other indirect expenses, such as sample and consumables, further increase the overall cost of ownership.

Global Epigenetics Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates epigenetics market due to government in this region are encouraging ongoing research activities on epigenetics by funding them. In addition, common fund supported programs in the U.S. are expected to support epigenetic research activities, covering diversified range of diseases including oncology and non – oncology diseases such as cardiovascular, metabolic, inflammatory, and other diseases.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising disposable income, high unmet clinical needs of patients, rising awareness about early diagnosis, and availability of effective treatment in emerging countries, such as India and China. Asia Pacific is the most promising destination for market players due to increasing cases of various types of cancers in this region. Growth of geriatric population is expected to further escalate market growth. According to UNFPA, by 2050, one in four people in Asia and the Pacific will be over 60 years old. The population of older persons (aged over 60) in the region will triple between 2010 and 2050, reaching close to 1.3 billion people.

Key Benefits for Global Epigenetics Market Reports–

Global Epigenetics Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Epigenetics Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Epigenetics Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Epigenetics Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Epigenetics Market Segmentation –

By Product

Reagents Antibody Buffer Histone Magnetic Bead Primer Others

Kits & Assays Bisulfite Conversion Kit ChIP Sequencing Kit Deep Sequencing Kit Whole Genome Amplification Kit RNA Sequencing Kit Immunoprecipitation Kit 5-HMC & 5-MC Analysis Kit Methyltransferase Assays Histone Assays Others

Instruments Mass Spectrometers Next-Generation Sequencers (NGS) Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCRs) Sonicators Others

Enzymes DNA Modifying Enzyme DNA Ligases DNA Polymerases Others

Protein Modifying Enzyme Acetylases Methyltransferases Others

RNA Modifying Enzyme Reverse Transcriptase RNA Ligases Others

Services

Bioinformatics Tools

By Technology

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Non-Coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

By Application

Oncology Solid Tumors Liquid Tumors

Non-Oncology Inflammatory Diseases Metabolic Diseases Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases

Developmental Biology

Drug Discovery

Others

By End-Users

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

