Environmental Sensors Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global Environmental Sensors Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2021 – 2026)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Environmental Sensors Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Environmental Sensors investments from 2021 till 2026.

The environmental sensors market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2020, and it is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.25% during the forecast period (2021-2026), to reach a value of USD 2.17 billion, by 2026.

The Global Environmental Sensors market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like AMS AG, Powelectrics Limited, Raritan Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Sensirion Holding AG, Eurotech SpA, Omega Engineering Inc., Nesa SRL, Eko Instruments BV among others.

Scope of the Report

With the increase in pollution year-on-year, due to increased air-travel and automobiles, etc., the environmental sensors market is expected to witness significant growth opportunities in the future. This is supplemented by the growth of Industry 4.0, which is creating a market for environmental sensors.

– Further, with the Industry 4.0 developments, environmental sensors are expected to reap the benefits of multiple automation and smart city initiatives, collectively. For instance, machine-to-machine (M2M) is expected to include interaction between technologies (such as factory floor sensors), to enhance the manufacturing processes and safety.

– In January 2019, Omron Electronics developed 2JCIE-BL01-P1 Sensor Development Kit, with sensors, wireless connectivity, and onboard memory, for environmental monitoring in smart homes, offices, and many other environments. The kit has sensors for temperature, humidity, light, UV exposure, barometric pressure, sound noise, and Bluetooth. This sensor notifies about the environmental changes and uncomfortable conditions.

Latest news and developments:

– November 2018 – Omron introduced a USB version of its multi-function Environmental Sensor (2JCIE-BU01) that quickly allows designers to monitor several parameters. This sensor can accumulate data for approximately three months (based on a communication frequency of once every 5 mins) and connect to multiple devices, such as smartphones, via Bluetooth 5.0.

– April 2018 – Sensirion introduced SGPC3, the ultra-lower gas sensor, which manages indoor air quality detecting for mobile and battery-driven applications. The mobile devices using these sensors could measure indoor air quality, determine the alcohol content on an individual’s breath, or recognize smells.

Key Market Trends:

Smart Homes Initiatives to Drive the Environmental Sensors Market

– Smart home movement, along with the green building initiative, aims at reducing carbon footprint, saving on energy and water consumption, adopting renewable energy systems, and providing a visually and thermally comfortable indoor environment.

– According to the Worlds Resources Institute, buildings consume water and electricity, which is one-third of the global energy consumption, along with the raw materials used in their construction. The concept of green building is gaining recognition due to government regulations and consumers demand.

– To support the growth of green buildings, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. According to LEED, the number of registrations is increasing year-on-year, which implies that the concept of green building is growing, which, in turn, will help the environmental sensor market to grow.

