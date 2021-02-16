Envelope Paper Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights to 2027

Eco-friendly glassine packaging is acquiring popularity in the envelope paper market. Several advantages of glassine are catching the attention of manufacturers as well as customers. For instance, JBM Packaging— a specialist in seed envelopes and seed packets, develops glassine envelopes that align with the growing demand for attractive design and precision construction for food products as well as medicinal packaging. On the other hand, manufacturers are exploring untapped opportunities in cannabis packaging and beauty care products.

Glassine is being highly publicized as a green and sustainable packaging solution for the development of food safe envelopes. Glassine envelopes are increasingly replacing plastic food packaging alternatives. Such drivers are boosting market growth, where the envelope paper market is estimated to reach a revenue of ~US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2027. On the other hand, companies in the market for envelope paper are strategically positioning glassine envelopes by offering services in custom printing.

Sound Environmental Choices and Sustainable Inventions Garner Attention at Interactive Exhibitions

Innovative and circular solutions have become the key focus points for companies in the market for envelope paper. Moreover, interactive exhibitions have paved the way for endless possibilities in paper products. For instance, in September 2019, the European Federation of Envelope Manufacturers and other institutions such as the Confederation of European Paper Industries, organized an interactive exhibition called ‘Paper Presents’, to introduce innovations in paper products. Likewise, circularity has become the core of production activities for companies in the envelope paper market.

Renewability and recyclability are the key measures taken by companies in the market for envelope paper to mitigate the repercussions of climate change. Since more number of manufacturers are participating in trade exhibitions, stakeholders are exposed to a variety of sustainable inventions. Since envelopes and mail are key means to reach citizens in remote corners of Europe, companies in the envelope paper market are focusing on business expansions in the region.

Extraordinary Possibilities in Custom Envelopes Help Stakeholders Achieve Increased Profits

Companies in the envelope paper market are generating new sources of revenue by tapping opportunities in custom envelopes and packaging. Merchandising displays and other innovative branding strategies are generating incremental opportunities for manufacturers. Manufacturers in the market for envelope paper are becoming increasingly aware that packaging is one of the key marketing tools that help stakeholders in the value chain earn exponential sales and profits. Hence, vendors are expanding their boundaries in custom envelopes to meet the demanding needs of stakeholders.

Packaging problem solvers, practitioners, and creative designs are becoming increasingly mainstream in the envelope paper market. On the other hand, open-end envelopes are acquiring prominence in the market landscape. Packaging companies are increasingly focusing on various technologies such as the EPIX™ technology, testing, and other innovative solutions that deliver a brand’s message to its target audience. Envelopes are becoming popular as functional and creative vehicles that protect the contents inside and promote the brand from the outside. Hence, companies are collaborating with stakeholders to meet their operational and branding needs.

Manufacturers Introduce Recyclable Corrugated Paper-padded Envelopes

The envelope paper market is growing continuously due to the high prominence of local and regional players, accounting for ~70-75% of the market stake. However, substitute products act as a threat to the market for envelope paper. For instance, in July 2019, German-based consumer goods company Henkel announced combining e-Commerce packaging and food service products with their innovative EPIX™ technology, which helped them gain global recognition by introducing eco-friendly mailers.

Thus, innovative mailers are replacing conventional bubble envelopes for e-Commerce applications. Hence, companies in the envelope paper market are increasing their production capabilities in corrugated paper-padded envelopes to stay relevant in the market landscape.

Companies in the market for envelope paper are bolstering their credibility credentials by introducing recyclable corrugated paper-padded envelopes to meet the needs of eco-conscious customers. They are increasing research to innovate in corrugated paper-padded envelopes in order to tap opportunities in the ever-expanding e-Commerce sector.

