Endpoint Security Market Industry Overview 2021: Top Companies Analysis, Share, Current Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Endpoint Security Market is valued at USD 11.91 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 21.18 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.79% over the forecast period.

Scope of the Endpoint Security Market Report:

Endpoint security refers to securing endpoints or end-user devices like desktops, laptops, and smartphones. Endpoint security solutions frequently use a client server model of protection and deploying centrally managed security solution. Some solutions are dependent on SaaS model, by which both central and endpoint security solutions are handled remotely. Endpoint security creates a great approach to protect individual devices and this security approach makes endpoints more heavily dependent for security than anti-virus software. Endpoint security is a combination of security system that includes security software which can be centrally managed and accessible within the network. Endpoint security is an important IT security function and concern due to more employees bring mobile devices to work and many companies allow its employees to use these devices on the corporate network.

Endpoint security market is segmented on the basis of solutions, services, and deployment, industry vertical and by region. Based upon solutions, endpoint security market is segmented into anti-virus, anti-spyware/anti-malware, firewall, endpoint device control, intrusion prevention, endpoint application control and others. On the basis of service, the market is segmented into managed services, consulting, training and support. Based upon deployment, endpoint security market is classified cloud and on-premises. Based upon industry verticals, endpoint security market is segmented into government & defense, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), it and telecom, healthcare, retail, transportation, energy and utilities, manufacturing, education and others.

The regions covered in this endpoint security market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of endpoint security market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Endpoint Security Companies:

Carbon Black Inc.

McAfee LLC

Symantec Corporation,

Sophos Group PLC

Bitdefender LLC

Cylance Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

FireEye Inc.

Kaspersky Lab Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Avast Software SRO

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

SentinelOne Inc.

Panda Security SL

Fortinet Inc.

CrowdStrike Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

RSA Security LLC

ESET LLC

Global Endpoint Security Market Dynamics –

The growing use of internet, increasing incidences of cyber attacks & data breaches, recent advancements in IoT security coupled with the rising demand for cloud applications and data protection are some major factors fuelling the growth of the global endpoint security market. Many enterprises and leading IT companies are focusing on making data only accessible to authorized individuals; in addition threats are increasingly targeting mobile device access and networks that create multiple endpoint vulnerabilities. According to Dell, around 95% of successful attacks created at the endpoint due to the fact that it is easier to attack an employee than exploit an organization’s network. Furthermore, surge in number of BYOD (bring your own device) programs is another key factor leading to increased demand for this market. However, regulatory compliance for endpoint machine must have an approved anti-virus application may restrain the growth of endpoint security market. The emergence of next-generation endpoint technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining attention from both organizations and assurance programs to stay away from conventional antivirus software and this will bring lucrative opportunities for this market in near future.

North America is expected to dominate the Endpoint Security Market throughout the forecast period.

North America held the largest market for endpoint security and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to the high penetration of endpoint security to tackle the challenges regarding increasing cases of cyber attacks and intensified data security. For example; the number of U.S. data breaches from hacking incidents reached about 227 in 2014 and 295 in 2015, which is up 30%. Europe is the second leading region in endpoint security market owing to European guidelines is strengthening data protection laws for both enterprises and people in the Europe, companies expand their security budgets and increasing investments in advanced endpoint solutions. According to Gartner’s data, it is estimated that the combined European and US enterprise endpoint platform market to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% from 2016 to 2020.

Endpoint Security Market Segmentation –

By Solutions: Anti-virus, Anti-spyware/Anti-malware, Firewall, Endpoint Device Control, Intrusion Prevention, Endpoint Application Control, Others

By Services: Managed Services, Consulting, Training and Support

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

By Industry Vertical: Government & Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Education, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

