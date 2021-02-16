Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles Market Booming by Size, Revenue and Trend in 2021 | FMI Detail Report

The endoscopic ultrasound needles market is witnessing the advent of wide range of products including technological advancements in FNA and FNB for solid lesions. Endoscopic ultrasound have gained wide acceptance among surgeons as minimally invasive procedure along with EUS guided needles as the safe and minimally invasive method driving endoscopic ultrasound needles market growth.

According to the latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the endoscopic ultrasound needles market is expected to reach nearly US$ 405.0 million by 2025 end. Although, other methods are also viable, however, the specimens collected or diagnosis done using endoscopic ultrasound needles provides histological and cytological studies of the organ affected.

Manufacturers in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market are focusing on new product launches for more precise diagnosis of tissues collected using needles. Gaining a greater share in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market with diverse portfolio is one of the key strategies of leading players. As per the report, companies in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market are also focusing on collaborating for development and distribution of advanced endoscopic ultrasound needle products. Key players in endoscopic ultrasound needles market are focusing on new product development in emerging regions including Latin America and Asia Pacific owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases.

Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration to Gain Popularity with Rise in Gastrointestinal Diseases

According to the FMI report, Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Aspiration (EUS-FNA) is likely to account for largest share in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market. EUS-FNA gaining popularity for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases and peri-gastrointestinal lesions. The wide application of FNA has also accelerated the growth in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

With the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, doctors and surgeons are using EUS combined with FNA to collect sample fluid and tissue from chest and abdomen for diagnosis. It has also emerged as an alternative to exploratory procedure.

Meanwhile, in recent years studies conducted on Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Fine Needle Biopsy (EUS-FNB) have shown some promising results. As per the FMI study on endoscopic ultrasound needles market, FNB is emerging as the novel tool in diagnosis by providing information on tissue architecture.

However, FNB needles are more expensive as compared to FNA needles. Although the initial results of FNB are encouraging, more robust evidence are required to prove its superiority over FNA in endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles to be used on a Large Scale by Ambulatory Surgical Centres

As per the study, ambulatory surgical centres will use endoscopic ultrasound needles on a large scale owing to the rise in number of these centres and increasing number of endoscopic ultrasound surgeries performed in ambulatory surgical centres. Being the minimally invasive and non-surgical procedure that can be performed through colon or upper GI tract, ambulatory surgical centers are gaining traction in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

Moreover, endoscopic ultrasound is generally considered safe when performed at ambulatory surgical centres with expert healthcare team. Various healthcare organisations are building ambulatory surgical centres within the premises in the healthcare facility offering wide range of services with technological advancements to achieve economies of scale. Increasing number of ambulatory surgical centers are offering safe, cost-effective services, especially for gastroenterology, thereby, driving the demand in the endoscopic ultrasound needles market.

According to the study, the rise in adoption of endoscopic ultrasound needles in gastroenterology is expected to accelerate the demand for enteral endoscopic ultrasound needles in the coming years.

