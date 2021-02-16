Electronic Design Automation Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application Forecast
The global electronic design automation (EDA) market is currently witnessing strong growth. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Electronic Design Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025", the market is currently witnessing strong growth.
Electronic design automation is a collection of various software tools that digitally design circuit boards. It employs integrated layouts of analog and digital designs, to produce integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components. This reduces the production costs and time required for designing ICs and eliminating manufacturing errors. As a result, electronic design automation is widely used across industries, including aerospace, defense, healthcare, telecom, and automotive.
The expanding electronics industry, along with the increasing penetration of industrial automation trends, is primarily driving the market for electronic design automation. Furthermore, the rapid integration of connected devices with the Internet-of-Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI), is also bolstering the market growth. These technologies have substantially expanded the adoption of compact circuits, semiconductors, and sensors that require low operational power. The growing trend of device miniaturization is further bolstering the demand for electronic design automation. Several electronic manufacturers are adopting EDA solutions to design advanced products, such as smart wearable devices, automotive gadgets, and healthcare equipment, with compact designs with higher efficiency. Various advancements in System-on-Chip (SoC) technology are further expected to drive the electronic design automation market.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.
- Altium
- ANSYS Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Boldport Limited
- Cadence Design Systems Inc.
- Silvaco Inc.
- Synopsis Inc.
- Vennsa Technologies
- Xilinx Inc
Global Electronic Design Automation Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Solution Type, Deployment Type and End-Use.
By Solution Type:
- Semiconductor IP
- CAE (Computer Aided Engineering)
- IC Physical Design and Verification
- PCB & MCM (Printed Circuit Mode and Multi-Chip Module)
- Services
By Deployment Type:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
By End-Use Industry:
- Military/Defense
- Aerospace
- Telecom
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
