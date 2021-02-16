Edtech and Smart Classroom Market 2020: Global Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Research Analysis, Future Demand with Top Leading Players Blackboard, Smart Technologies, D2L Corporation and SAP SE

According to our latest market study on “Edtech and Smart Classroom Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, and Hybrid), and End-User (Upto K-12 and Higher Education),” the market was valued at US$ 75.24 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 234.41 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Cloud-based software solutions provide easy scalability and high operational flexibility to e-learning companies and institutions while reducing their overall costs and operational risks. Moreover, the ever-evolving cloud architecture and system algorithms, easy accessibility, and advanced feature integration are fueling the adoption of these solutions in diverse industry verticals, including the education sector. Cloud deployment is an attractive option for organizations of all sizes as it ensures payment on a use-basis, regular data backup, high security, lower capital and operational costs, and instant provisioning features for up to date functionality provided by such solutions.

These benefits associated with the cloud deployment of various EdTech and smart classroom solutions are fueling the adoption of these solutions worldwide. With an increasing number of companies—such as Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; and Oracle—offering cloud-based solutions for the education sector, the adoption of these solutions is anticipated to outnumber the on-premises deployments at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

The Structure Of The Edtech and Smart Classroom Market Report Can Be Categorized Into Following Sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High-Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2020 to 2027). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

Rising Digitalization in Education Sector DrivesEdtech and Smart Classroom Market Growth

Digital transformation has been transforming industries worldwide by driving the adoption of digital technologies, and smart and connected hardware, which increases the overall operational productivity and revenues of companies worldwide. Education is one of the key industries where digitalization is rapidly evolving with the growing adoption of smart devices such as interactive displays, tablets, notebooks, and smartphones in classrooms, as well as in the routines of students and school staff. In addition, the growing digital content creation for the education sector, online/e-learning courses, online exams, virtual classrooms, edutainment, and digital textbooks are further boosting the global edtech and smart classroom market growth. The US, China, India, UK, France, South Korea, and Australia are a few of the key countries wherein the trend of digitalized education has been growing at an impressive pace. Moreover, in China, the US, and India, digitalization in the educational sector is booming with an unprecedented increase in edtech investments in the past few years.

