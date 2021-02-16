Distributed Antenna System Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Distributed Antenna System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global distributed antenna system market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

A distributed antenna system (DAS) refers to an antenna network connected to a central source and distributed through an area to enhance network efficiency. The antenna spacing ensures maximum coverage by each unit without overlapping the other. DAS is a power-efficient solution where every antenna does not require installation at a higher level, unlike its conventional counterparts. It can transmit the mobile signal at full strength to any connected remote antenna, thereby being suitable for providing wireless coverage irrespective of indoor or outdoor installation.

Market Trends

The increasing penetration of smart devices along with the rising demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity is catalyzing the DAS market. Several network service providers are investing in DAS upgradations for offering better services to the subscribers using data-intensive applications. Furthermore, the significant players are implementing multi-operator and -technology resources to synchronize various elements of the mobile operator’s equipment. They are also enhancing the availability of hybrid active/passive DAS to expand their market shares. Moreover, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is further anticipated to be catalyzed by the advent of smart cities. The smart infrastructures rely on public Wi-Fi networks and cellular operators to offer various services, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure management, safety and security, traffic management, water management, etc.

Distributed Antenna System Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

American Tower Corporation

Boingo Wireless Inc.

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings

CommScope Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Dali Wireless Inc.

TE Connectivity

Westell Technologies Inc.

Zinwave (McWane Inc.), etc.

Breakup by Offering:

Components

Services

Breakup by System Type:

Active

Passive

Digital

Hybrid

Breakup by Coverage:

Indoor

Outdoor

Hybrid

Breakup by Technology:

Carrier Wi-Fi

Small Cells

Self-Organizing Network

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Transportation

Hospitality

Public Venues

Education

Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

