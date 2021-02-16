Distributed Antenna System Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Distributed Antenna System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global distributed antenna system market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
A distributed antenna system (DAS) refers to an antenna network connected to a central source and distributed through an area to enhance network efficiency. The antenna spacing ensures maximum coverage by each unit without overlapping the other. DAS is a power-efficient solution where every antenna does not require installation at a higher level, unlike its conventional counterparts. It can transmit the mobile signal at full strength to any connected remote antenna, thereby being suitable for providing wireless coverage irrespective of indoor or outdoor installation.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-antenna-system-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing penetration of smart devices along with the rising demand for extended network coverage and uninterrupted connectivity is catalyzing the DAS market. Several network service providers are investing in DAS upgradations for offering better services to the subscribers using data-intensive applications. Furthermore, the significant players are implementing multi-operator and -technology resources to synchronize various elements of the mobile operator’s equipment. They are also enhancing the availability of hybrid active/passive DAS to expand their market shares. Moreover, the distributed antenna system (DAS) market is further anticipated to be catalyzed by the advent of smart cities. The smart infrastructures rely on public Wi-Fi networks and cellular operators to offer various services, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure management, safety and security, traffic management, water management, etc.
Distributed Antenna System Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- American Tower Corporation
- Boingo Wireless Inc.
- Cobham Wireless
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings
- CommScope Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Dali Wireless Inc.
- TE Connectivity
- Westell Technologies Inc.
- Zinwave (McWane Inc.), etc.
Breakup by Offering:
- Components
- Services
Breakup by System Type:
- Active
- Passive
- Digital
- Hybrid
Breakup by Coverage:
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- Hybrid
Breakup by Technology:
- Carrier Wi-Fi
- Small Cells
- Self-Organizing Network
- Others
Breakup by End-Use:
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Government
- Transportation
- Hospitality
- Public Venues
- Education
- Telecommunication
- Others
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-antenna-system-market
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group