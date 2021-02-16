Digital Identity Solutions Market Recent Development Overview and Opportunity by 2027- ForgeRock, GB Group plc, IDEMIA, ImageWare Systems, Inc, Jumio, NEC, SAMSUNG SDS, Telus , Tessi, Thales Group

Digital Identity Solutions Market research report gives an In-depth Analysis on Market Demand, Growth, Revenue and export for all major regions across the world as well as this report provides a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market.

The increase in risks of cyberattacks has increased the inclination of business parties electing for on-premises due to its high security. These factors are expected to help propel the global digital identity solutions market growth. Moreover, the effortless installation of on-premises and affordable prices help increase the demand for digital identity solutions.

The increased integration of biometrics in smartphones, an increase in identity and authentication frauds, and rising focus on enhanced end-to-end customer experience are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the digital identity solution market. Additionally, the growing awareness about identity and authentication-related frauds is one of the significant factors which is anticipating to increase the integration of digital identity solutions.

Companies Mentioned ForgeRock, GB Group plc, IDEMIA, ImageWare Systems, Inc, Jumio, NEC, SAMSUNG SDS, Telus , Tessi, Thales Group

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

