Digital Health Technologies Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis)-Industry Analysis with Growth Prospects, Trends, Threats, Opportunities : Koninklijke Philips N.V.Cerner, Athenahealth, Qualcomm Technologies, BioTelemetry, McKesson, eClinicalWorks

Global Digital Health Technologies Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 44.32 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 62.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

According to this report Global Digital Health Technologies Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2027. Global Digital Health Technologies Market Size To Expand moderately as the new developments in Digital Health Technologies and Impact of COVID19 over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Overview:

Digital health technology is the blend of digital and genomic technologies. These technologies are used for health and healthcare to enhance the efficacy of healthcare delivery, to make medicines more precise and efficient. These technologies include hardware and software, as it is concerned with the development of interconnected health systems to improve the use of computational technologies.

According to U.A.E’s National Health Insurance Company, there were 325,000 health apps available in 2017, and approximately 3.6 billion apps were downloaded by the users in the same year across the world. This significant number is act as a market growth.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Digital Health Technologies Market are shown below:

By Technology (Tele-healthcare, mHealth, Health Analytics, Digital Health Systems)

By Product (Wearable Devices, Healthcare Information Systems),

By Component (Software, Hardware, Services)

By End User (B2B, B2C)

List of Significant Vendors Operating in this market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AT&T Intellectual Property.

Cerner Corporation

Athenahealth

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

BioTelemetry, Inc

McKesson Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Allscripts

Epic Systems

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Abbott

CardioNet

The regions Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa have been studied in depth to gain better market penetration and assure exact analysis. Top manufacturers have been given prime importance to make sure their strategies are understood and their position in this particular market can be elucidated.

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Digital Health Technologies Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Digital Health Technologies Market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Digital Health Technologies Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Digital Health Technologies Market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Health Technologies Market Size

2.2 Digital Health Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Health Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Health Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Enter barriers in Digital Health Technologies Market

3.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Digital Health Technologies Market by Product

4.1 Digital Health Technologies Sales by Product

4.2 Digital Health Technologies Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Health Technologies Price by Product

5 Digital Health Technologies Market by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Digital Health Technologies by End User

Continued…!