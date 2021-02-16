Depth Sensing Market Size 2021 By Top Key Players,Growth, Opportunities, By Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Depth Sensing Market is valued at USD 2662.04 Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 5918.11 Million by 2024 with the CAGR of 12.09% over the forecast period.

Depth Sensing Market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Depth Sensing market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

Depth sensing technology is used in various new applications like AR / VR, in which the depth sensing devices sense real 3D world and construct them in virtual world. It is also applied in robotics and automated vehicle system to accurately navigating, localizing, mapping, and avoiding collision. Other applications are face recognition, gesture and proximity detection for gaming security purpose. Basically, depth sensing is used to sense the real world and make a virtual world which can be understood by machines for automatic and smooth functions without human intervention. It can be said that depth sensing is used to make machines and computers more intelligent.

The key driving factor of depth sensing market is its wild application and increasing use in various sectors like consumer electronics, automation, robotics, security and surveillance, defense, motion detectors etc. it is in high rise due to consumer expectation of having technological revolution in virtual reality and more integrated interaction between machine and human. High consumption of power and high cost are the main obstacles for depth sensing market which render it less available for common people.

Combination of computer vision and depth sensing technology, which helps in improvement of CV algorithms to do more advanced works is an opportunity for this market. With the help of depth sensing many AR and VR games are developed, but they still need improvements like natural world experience, providing real time information etc. which is a great area to be explored by the market players in this market.

The major players in this market are Infineon Technologies, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Stereolab, Creative, pmdtechnologies, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, Occipital, BECOM BLUETECHNIX, Intel, Melexis, Tower semiconductor, Vrmagic, Aquifi, Nerian Vision Technologies, Espros, Sunny Optical Technology, PrimeSens, ASUSTeK Computer, and LIPS Corporatio are the key players in this market.

Depth Sensing Market Segmentation

By Component type

Sensor

Illuminator

Camera/lens module

By Technology

Structured

Time-flight

Stereo vision

By Type

Active depth sensing

Passive depth sensing

By End-use

Automotive

Building automation

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Medical

Others.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

