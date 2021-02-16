COVID-19 Opportunities and Industry Revenue Analysis of Smartphone  Market

The report “Smartphone Market in India, By Type (Application Analytics, Campaign Analytics, and Service Analytics) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

On February 19, 2020, Samsung announced the launch its most premium smartphone in a series of Galaxy A71- its newest addition to the popular Galaxy a Series. Powered with Samsung’s meaningful innovations, the new Galaxy A71 comes with a powerful processor and long-lasting battery to complement the needs of consumer’s on-the-go.

On October 22, 2019, The grand finale of OPPO PUBG MOBILE India Tour witnessed two days of intense gaming sessions with Team “Revenge eSports” emerging victorious and walking away with the prize of INR 50,00,000.

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Smartphone Trade Campaign in India

Constant reduction in prices of smartphones

Opportunities and Trends

Rising impact of social media platforms

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The smartphone market in India is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been on the basis of type.

By type, the mobile analytics market was dominated, and it is expected to reach high. In the current market scenario, mobile advertising is responsible for the largest share of digital advertising. For instance, Instagram’s ad expenditure is increasing and brands more willing to up spend on the platform.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the smartphone market in India includes Apple India Private Limited, Lava International Limited, Lenovo (India) Private Limited, Micromax Informatics Limited, Motorola Solutions India Private Limited, Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, Sony India Private Limited, Vivo Mobile India Private Limited, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the market are included into the report.

