COVID-19 Impact on Fluid Flow Rate Control Valve Market – Global Industry Report, 2030

Fluid Flow Rate Control Valve: Introduction

Fluid flow rate control valve refers to a flow control valve used to regulate the flow of fluid material through a system. Several types of valves, such as globe, gate, plug, pinch, check, and butterfly, are used to control the flow of fluid material in various industries. Oil & gas, chemical, and water & wastewater are a few major end-users of these valves across the globe.

Key Drivers & Restrains of Fluid Flow Rate Control Valve Market

Increase in demand for valves to regulate the flow of fluid material in end-user industries, such as, oil & gas, chemical, and wastewater treatment plant, is expected to augment the global fluid flow rate control valve market during the forecast period

Increase in investment in the refinery sector to cater the increasing demand for petroleum is also anticipated to propel the global fluid flow rate control valve market in the near future. Valves are used in the refining industry to control flow rates, to isolate and protect equipment, and guide and direct the refining process of crude oil.

Demand for replacement of valves in aging wastewater treatment plant infrastructure in developed nations is increasing, as the valves have surpassed their operational lives. This is a key factor that is also projected to boost the demand for fluid flow rate control valve across the globe during the forecast period. However, a lack of standardized certification and government policy restrain the global fluid flow rate control valve market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pharmaceutical & healthcare industry has been expanding at a significant growth rate due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Production of medical equipment that are required to cure COVID-19 patients is increasing. Fluid control valves play a key role in the production of various types of medical equipment. Companies are investing heavily in R&D activities to develop sophisticated fluid handling systems, such as automatic sanitizer dispensers and liquid soap dispensers, which in turn, is expected to propel the demand for valves.

Water & Wastewater Treatment Segment to Hold Major Share of Global Market

The global fluid flow rate control valve market can be segmented based on raw material, end-user, and region

In terms of raw material, the global fluid flow rate control valve market can be divided into ferrous, non-ferrous, and others. The ferrous segment includes steel, carbon steel, alloy steel, cast iron, and wrought iron. The segment is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to its durability.

In terms of end-user, the global fluid flow rate control valve market can be divided into oil & gas, wastewater treatment, chemical, and others. The oil & gas industry extensively employs fluid Flow Rate Control Valve in order to regulate the flow of fluid material.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Fluid Flow Rate Control Valve Market

In terms of region, the global fluid flow rate control valve market can be divided into Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America

The fluid flow rate control valve market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Surge in investment in development of refining facilities in order to cater to the demand for petroleum products is anticipated to fuel the demand for fluid Flow Rate Control Valve during the forecast period.

North America is likely to be a stable market for fluid flow rate control valve during the forecast period. Ongoing investments in the upstream sector to develop shale oil & gas is estimated to propel the fluid Flow Rate Control Valve market in the region.

Europe is also projected to hold a key share of the global fluid flow rate control valve market due to an increase in investment in the food & beverage industry in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Leading companies operating in the global fluid flow rate control valve market include:

Emerson Electric Co

Flowserve Corporation

IMI PLC

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Trillium Flow Technologies

Schlumberger Company

Spirax Sarco Limited

Samson Contols Pte. Ltd.

Neway Valve Co.

Alfa Laval

Global Fluid Flow Rate Control Valve Market: Research Scope

Global Fluid Flow Rate Control Valve Market, by Raw Material

Ferrous

Non-ferrous

Others

Global Fluid Flow Rate Control Valve Market, by End-user

Oil & Gas

Wastewater

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Others

