Cosmetic Threads Market Size 2021: Global Industry Deep Analysis by Top Countries Data, Sheres, Definition, Industry Trends, News and significant Growth with by Forecast 2027

The Global demand for Cosmetic Threads Market, in terms of revenue, was estimated to be USD 90.57 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 151.06 Million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.61% from 2019 to 2025. The global cosmetic threads market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the number of driving factors.

Market Analysis of Cosmetic Threads-

The study provides a crucial view of global cosmetic threads market by segmenting the market based on product type, material type, application, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, global cosmetic threads market is segmented into barb threads, smooth threads, screw threads and cone threads. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented as polypropylene threads, polydioxanone (PDO) threads, polylactic acid (PLA) threads and caprolactone threads. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into face lift, breast lift, skin rejuvenation, ptosis and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, cosmetic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Cosmetic threads are basically medical sutures which are widely used in cosmetic surgeries. Cosmetic threads are inserted inside the skin with the help of needles in order to lift and revitalize the skin. Nowadays, cosmetic thread-based cosmetic surgeries are very popular among the population aged between 30-55 years. The firstly introduced cosmetic thread was not that much popular among cosmetic surgery aspirant and healthcare professionals because of improper positioning of the product, lack of marketing strategy and unawareness. Increase in the demand for cosmetic surgery due to the rising fashion industry plays a vital role in deriving the growth of cosmetic thread market. Cosmetic threads do not change the appearance of the skin of the patients completely. However, to maintain the effectiveness of the cosmetic thread patients’ are required doing repetitive and regular other procedures such as botox treatment and/or derma fillers. A cosmetic thread is a type of minimally invasive procedure which is used as the alternative to surgical facelift procedure such as rhytidectomy, which is a very painful procedure.

The cosmetic thread is not only approved for the face-lifting procedure but also for other indications such as ptosis correction of face, neck, arms, stomach, and thighs. This unique characteristic of the cosmetic thread is expected to create a huge market opportunity. Moreover, this may increase the patient pool. In the past, ancient Egypt used to inject the gold threads into the skin for the natural production of collagen in the skin. The introduction of cosmetic thread by using other materials was recently introduced in the market which was firstly developed in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. However, in the U.S. cosmetic threads were banned by the FDA because of the complications faced during the procedures. This is because of the physicians who were performing the cosmetic procedure by using cosmetic thread in the wrong way.

Global cosmetic threads market has witnessed a lucrative growth in the recent years owing to its various benefits as compared to the traditional cosmetic surgeries. Conceptually, the thread-lift is the suspension of ptotic facial soft tissue through a thread subcutaneously, inserted in the skin. It is an easy, fast, in-office procedure in which a cone attachment or barbed or nonbarbed suture thread is inserted through a very small incision via a cannula into the skin. The thread is essentially hooked to the skin with a minimal amount of tightening, the skin is lifted and the suture is cut at the insertion point. This suture dissolves over the time and produce scar tissue. But the newest technology threads are easy to use. These threads are available in various sizes, lengths, and diameters which can be used almost anywhere. These sutures dissolve over time and do not need any anchoring, making it a very simple in-office procedure. Thread lifts can be used to treat a number of different areas, from smoothing horizontal and vertical forehead wrinkles to lifting the brow and outer eyebrow area and restoring volume to sagging cheeks. They can also smooth lines around the mouth and tighten sagging skin under the lower jaw.

Cosmetic Threads Market Future Scope

The global cosmetic threads market is expected to witness a significant growth within the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of cosmetic threads coupled with increasing technological advancements in this field. In addition, increasing popularity of cosmetic threads among aesthetic industry is also one of the key factors driving the market growth. Affordability of the treatment, new 4D thread lifting technique, popularity of minimally invasive methods and increasing use in the combination treatment approach are some other factors fostering the market growth. Furthermore, sedentary lifestyle and high disposable income further supplement the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the cosmetic threads market. Moreover, increasing development of new technologies as well as focusing on marketing & branding these products can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Cosmetic Threads Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, material, application, end-user, and region & country level. Based upon product type, cosmetic threads market is classified into barb threads, smooth threads, screw threads, and cone threads. On the basis of material, the market is classified into polypropylene threads, polydioxanone (PDO) threads, polylactic acid (PLA) threads, and caprolactone threads. On the basis application, the market is classified into a facelift, breast lift, skin rejuvenation, ptosis, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, cosmetic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The regions covered in this Cosmetic Threads Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of cosmetic threads is subdivided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

The major players operating in the cosmetic threads market are Gold Thread LLC, Aptos Technology Inc., Healux Corporation, Coron Exclusiv AG, Metro Korea Co., Ltd., N Finders Co., Ltd., BS Medical Tech Industry, SJ Medics Ltd., Sinclair Pharma and Others.

Growing Fashion Industry and Increasing Adoption Rate of Cosmetic Thread for the Cosmetic Procedures are the Major Factors Driving Factors for the Growth of This Market

The cosmetic threads market includes manufacturer which are operating at regional as well as international levels. The cosmetic threads market growth largely depends on the procedure adoption rate and launch of the novel, safe, and economical products. The key players operating in the cosmetic threads market are focusing on novel product launch and development, merger and acquisitions. Treatment affordability, the popularity of minimally invasive procedures coupled with the continuous growth of the aesthetic industry is the key factors expected to derive the growth of the cosmetic threads market in the coming years. Additionally, rise in personal care especially observed in the geriatric population, economical procedure with reduced time, the introduction of 4D thread lifting technique is some of the key factors to contribute in the growth of cosmetic thread market. However, stringent government regulations, associated complications and risks, and unskilled healthcare professionals are expected to hamper the growth of the cosmetic threads market.

Europe held the largest market share of xx% in 2018 of global cosmetic threads market within the forecast period owing to rising awareness about the benefits of thread lift and awareness regarding minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in this region. Major share of this region is expected to contribute by the U.K. due to domicile of numerous cosmetic thread manufacturing companies in the region. North America is also anticipated to witness a significant growth owing due to growing number of cosmetic spas and clinics offering cosmetic thread lift surgeries post approval of the procedures by U.S. Food and Drug Administration in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative growth with a CAGR of XX% for cosmetic threads owing to the high awareness of cosmetic threads in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and China. Moreover, low prices of cosmetic thread lift provide upper hand over surgical facelift in price sensitive regions such as Asia Pacific. Medical tourism for cosmetic surgeries is matured market in Asia Pacific is expected to further drive the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the Most Prominent Market for the Cosmetic Threads.

Geographically, Cosmetic Threads Market report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing growth of this segment is mainly due to a large number of cosmetic procedures performed in the country like South Korea, where the cosmetic procedure is widely performed and accepted by the population. Additionally, expansion and modernization of the fashion industry in emerging regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific plays a very important role in increasing the cosmetic thread market in the region.

