Cosmetic Chemicals Market Analysis -Global Demand, Opportunities, Revenue, Production, and Geographical Forecast To 2025

The global cosmetic chemicals market is anticipated to reach US$27.73 billion in 2025, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 5.80% for the period spanning 2021-2025. The growth of the market has been driven by a growing consumer base, rising disposable income, upswing in cosmetics manufacturing, expanding urbanization, rapid adoption of cosmetic products among millennials and mounting retail e-commerce sales.

However, growth of the market would be challenged by escalating trend of using organic cosmetic products, increasing consumer awareness and rising cases of allergies. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising trend of male grooming, increasing demand for skincare & anti-aging cosmetics, surging usage of fragrance in products and continuous R&D activities.

The global cosmetic chemicals market is categorized on the basis of product type and consumption. According to the product type, the global cosmetic chemicals market can be categorized into emollients & moisturizers, surfactants, single use additives, colorants & pigments, thickening agents and others.

The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to increasing expenditure on personal care and grooming activities in the region, surging developments in cosmetic industry leading to increasing demand for cosmetic chemicals, growing consciousness about physical appearance, changing lifestyle and rising working female population in the region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cosmetic chemicals market segmented on the basis of product type, consumption and region.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe Central & South America and Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company), Akzo Nobel N.V., Givaudan SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Croda International PLC) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers, Suppliers & Distributors of Cosmetic Chemicals

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

Research and Development Companies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

