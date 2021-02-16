Converting Paper Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| American Eagle Paper Mills; Georgia-Pacific; International Paper; UPM

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global converting paper market are American Eagle Paper Mills; Georgia-Pacific; International Paper; UPM; Domtar Corporation; Verso Corporation; Burgo Group spa; Catalyst Paper; Cascades inc.; Finch Paper LLC; Stora Enso; Canfor; Clearwater Paper Corporation; Glatfelter; Twin Rivers Paper Company; Alberta Newsprint Company; WCPM Limited; CROWN PAPER CONVERTING; KRPL; Long Horn Paper; Norkol, Inc & Converting and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. among others.

Global converting paper market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 2.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for low costing sustainable products from the packaging industry.

Converting paper are the paper-based products that are formulated after undergoing a conversion process which essentially means the production of products such as writing paper, newsprint paper, printing paper, hygiene paper and various other variants from paper. This conversion is carried out to provide specially designed products differentiated on the grading and their unique features.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for efficient and lightweight packaging products are expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of e-commerce shopping coupled with increased industrial packaging products will drive the market growth

Vast areas of application of the products such as packaging, printing paper, commercial applications in offices, hygienic products and various others is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant surge in adoption of digitalization practices is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Growing environmental concerns regarding the usage of paper and deforestation activities are factors expected to restrict the growth of the market

By Application (Newsprint, Hygiene Paper, Printing Paper, Writing Paper, Packaging, Others),

Pulp Type (Mechanical Wood Pulp, Semi-Chemical Pulp, Chemical Wood Pulp, Non-Wood Pulp, Recycled Pulp),

Paper Type (Coated, Uncoated),

End-Use Industry (Food Service, Packing & Wrapping, Printing, Consumer Goods, Others)

The CONVERTING PAPER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Cascades inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Orchids Paper Products Company for approximately USD 207 million. This acquisition will include the various manufacturing facilities as well as the commercial agreement already existing with Fabrica de Papel San Francisco, S.A. de C.V. This acquisition will improve the existing production capabilities as well as improving the end-use products manufacturing capacity

In June 2018, Twin Rivers Paper Company announced that they had completed the acquisition of a paper mill facility located in Arkansas, United States. The mill produces converting, bag grade unbleached kraft papers as well as multiwall paper variants designed for food, agricultural and industrial users. This facility will be a valuable addition to the company providing the required resources for enhanced effectiveness and efficiency of operations

